Empower Bollywood Movies For Women





Traditional Bollywood films are rarely known to tell stories that empower women without adhering to regressive stereotypes. However, over the years, several Bollywood films have been able to tell stories that can help women break the shackles of patriarchy, aim for their dreams and live their lives on their terms. 1. Wake up Sid Source: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVEVO In the film, Konkona Sen Sharma plays the role of a writer who moves to Bombay to pursue his career. In the process, she makes friends, moves to her new home, and falls in love. The film shows how she adapts to the City of Dreams and finally finds her place there. If you are planning to move out of your parents’ house or have just started living on your own, Wake up Sid could serve as a source of inspiration. 2. English Vinglish Source: YouTube / Eros Now movie preview Starring the late Sridevi in ​​the lead role, the film focuses on a home-based entrepreneur, Sashi, who decides to learn the English language when she visits her sister in New York City. While navigating a foreign city, she learns about its culture, makes friends, and feels empowered while doing it all. Very often Indian women feel second to men and this movie does a remarkable job of helping every woman take the first step in standing up for herself. 3. The dirty image Source: YouTube / BalajiMotionPictures In our society, women are ashamed of their sexuality while men are celebrated for it. With Vidya Balan in the lead role, Dirty image is based on the life of the late South Indian actor Silk Smitha. The film focuses on a woman who uses her sex appeal to gain fame. While her colleagues and other men in the industry shame her, she remains without excuse until the end. It’s one of those movies that reminds women that they are the only ones in charge of their bodies and shouldn’t be ashamed of it. 4. Under My Burkha Lipstick Source: YouTube / Prakash Jha Productions Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the entire cast of the film consisted of Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Plabita Borthakur and Aahana Kumra. Set in Bhopal, the film focused on four women and their individual struggles. From an old woman accepting her sexual needs to a young college student trying to fit in, the stories show different sides of Indian women’s lives and struggles. 5. Tumhari Sulu Source: YouTube / T-Series With Vidya Balan in the lead role, Tumhari sulu is about a middle-class housewife who decides to become a radio jockey. When she finally gets the job, she struggles to balance her personal and professional life. While she receives a lot of support from her female colleagues, the same can’t be said from her family members. The film shows how women often have to sacrifice their dreams for their families. Have you watched any of these movies? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and Dharma Productions

