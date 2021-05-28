Katherine Ryan pregnant: the comedian is expecting her baby with Bobby Koostra

Katherine and Bobby are expecting their first child together (Photo: Dave Benett / Getty Images for Moet Hennessy)

Katherine Ryan is pregnant with her second child.

The actress confirmed she is expecting a baby with husband Bobby Kootstra while filming a live episode of her podcast Telling Everybody Everything in Kentish Town in London on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old showed off her bump in a tight dress and, according to The sun, remained shy as she refused to reveal her due date.

Katherine said that by keeping her due date a secret, she can fend off questions from curious moms and comparisons between her bump and others.

11-year-old daughter Violet joined her mom on stage and told the audience she was very excited to be a big sister.

Katherine previously revealed her bump in a green dress on Celebrity Juice last week, but did not address her pregnancy.

The All That Glitters host has largely avoided posting full-body photos on Instagram in recent weeks and has hidden her stomach during TV appearances with looser outfits.

After Katherine broke the news, Bobby confirmed it on her own Instagram, sharing a photo of her baby bump and writing: Bringing New Life.

This is Katherines’ first child with Bobby, after the couple tied the knot in a civil partnership in 2019.

The couple had a fairytale romance straight out of the movies, after reuniting in Canada while Katherine filmed Who Do You Think You Are ?, two decades after their first date.

Katherine and Bobby dated for a year at the age of 15, even becoming prom king and queen, but went their separate ways, with Katherine welcoming her daughter and Bobby getting married.

Katherine hasn’t addressed her bump on Celebrity Juice (Photo: ITV)

However, they were both single when they reconnected, and the Canadian comic previously told Radio Times: I was cool to be single and really couldn’t wait to become a quirky old lady with some more. of dogs.

I accidentally bumped into Bobby in Canada while filming and it was meant to be a one night stand. But he was so nice that I had no reason not to stay with him.

The couple entered into a civil partnership in a low-key ceremony in Denmark, with Katherine explaining why she chose a civil ceremony over a wedding: We didn’t have a wedding, I didn’t need to put on a dress white and pretend to be a virgin. This ship has sailed!

Host Your Face or Mine is extremely close to Violet, whose father she has never publicly discussed.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: My daughter Violet and I have a unique relationship. I really love her and love her, and it’s special that I’ve been alone with her for a long time, so we have a bit of a sibling relationship which I know can be dangerous when she gets older, but I risk it.

We live in a democracy. I always say, were not a mom and a 10 year old. We were two 10 year old kids, but one of us has a credit card and a driver’s license. Were unstoppable.

