Bollywood actress to replace Rashmika Mandanna in the sequel?





The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all calculations and release schedules in the film industry. While a few preferred releasing their movies on OTT platforms, a few manufacturers decided to postpone releases. Allu Arjun's Pushpa makers have now come up with a unique solution to cover the losses they might incur due to the current situation. A Bollywood actress could replace Rashmika Mandanna in the sequel to Allu Arjuns Pushpa. Recently, they confirmed that they will be releasing Pushpa in two parts. While prequels and sequels are quite common in Tollywood, this time around it was never planned. The decision was made due to the crisis triggered by the second wave of coronavirus. According to the latest update, while Rashmika Mandanna will play the main heroine in the first part of Pushpa with the Stylish Star, she will be replaced by a Bollywood actress in the sequel. The buzz says that director Sukumar is currently on the hunt for a well-known star who could take Rashoo's place in the sequel. With the creators planning a pan-Indian release for Pushpa, they now want to focus on adding Bollywood actors to the all-star cast to increase the film's chances of success across India. Allu Arjun has already managed to make a place for himself in the hearts of millions of Indians with his song Butta Bomma with Pooja Hegde from the superhit movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Rashmika Mandanna has signed two Bollywood projects and is now a well-known face in City B following the release of her "Top Tucker" video starring Badshah. Famous Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will play the main antagonist in Pushpa and will appear at the end of the first part. Funded by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on August 13, 2021. At the end of last month, Allu Arjun sparked panic among his subscribers when he tested positive for corona. The Tollywood superstar a few weeks ago confirmed he is now negative.











