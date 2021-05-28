Keeping Up With The Kardashians Production Halted After Kim and Her Family Contracted COVID-19 | Entertainment





Production was halted on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for two weeks after Kim Kardashian West and her four children contracted coronavirus. The 40-year-old reality TV star – who has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with ex-husband Kanye West – was genuinely worried about her eldest son, who d ‘first contracted the virus from a friend at school, then the virus quickly spread throughout his immediate family. Speaking about her kids, she said: “So someone at school tested positive and my son was around them. So Saint has COVID, and I’m really worried about him. “He was crying and coughing on me… North says she feels bad and I slept in bed with her last night. She tested negative, but I will test her again with me on Saturday.” And while she herself was sick and caring for her children, Kim was also busy trying her luck on her law exam and had been stuffed with large 12-hour study sessions. Speaking about the exam, she said, “Obviously, taking care of my children comes first.” Kim has also documented her own battle with COVID-19. She said to the camera, “I feel pretty fucked up. North and I felt really sick. We did some tests right before I went to bed, and when I woke up in the morning, the tests, you know, came back positive. “ The mother of four has taken her exam and admits it would be a “miracle” if she passed. She said, “I can’t believe I just finished the baby bar. I’m so tired. I did it anyway. I got by. I’m proud of myself even if I don’t pass, it’s okay. If I don’t. ‘don’t pass i don’t care because i had COVID. And if i pass then it’s a fucking miracle and i don’t know how i’ did that. “ It has also been confirmed that production is on hold while everyone is in quarantine. A card reads on screen: “Kim and her family tested positive for COVID. Production was on hiatus for 14 days while the family and crew went into quarantine. Kim continued to film, self- filmed. “

