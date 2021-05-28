Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in the headlines for a year after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They had been dating for a while and her tragic death caused her a lot of trouble. She also spent 28 days in Byculla prison last year. On June 14, it will be a year since the actor died. While Rhea has been silent since getting her bail, lately she has shared a few notes on Instagram.

Rhea Chakraborty -

Recently, Rhea shared some powerful upbeat words on Instagram after going through some tough times. The note read, “Great suffering, comes great strength! You’ll just have to trust me on this one … Hold on, Love Rhea.”

Professionally, Rhea Chakraborty is ready for her film Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

