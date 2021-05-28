‘Plan B’ on Hulu is an all-night comedy with real stakesExBulletin

toggle legend Brett / Hulu Pack

Few films walk such a delicate tonal tightrope as that undertaken by Plan B, a terrific all night comedy now available on Hulu that manages to combine the energy of Booksmart with compassion for teens and their parents Blockers. It does, however, add a refreshing and rare willingness, at least until recently, to tell a story about one of the things that can truly create dire straits for a girl of this age: access to reproductive health care. .

In this case, Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) is a high school student from South Dakota whose first sexual encounter is unsatisfactory and regrettable before she even realizes that a birth control incident means she is at risk of getting pregnant. (It should be noted that of all the birth control incidents you’ve seen in the movies, this is one of the least shown but most plausible, especially for teens whose sex education has been spotty and incomplete.) She knows her best chance to do so. guarding against pregnancy at this point is the morning after pill (the titular Plan B), but when she goes with her best friend Lupe (Victoria Moroles) to get it, she is refused by the local pharmacist for the simple reason that ‘he doesn’t. I wish to give it to him. He explains that under South Dakota law this means he is not required to do so even if she has no other option. “My hands are tied, morally speaking,” he said with a smile.

So begins a hike to a Planned Parenthood location three hours away in Rapid City, with the girls against a constantly ticking clock, as Sunny has to take the pill in a relatively short period of time. As in any good buddy road movie, fate intercedes to throw all kinds of obstacles in front of Sunny and Lupe, from an unexpected encounter with Lupe’s online crush to a guy selling random pills from a toolbox to issues with the van they’re ” regarding driving and cell service dead zones that force them to try and figure out how to read a paper map.

Wacky decorations? Check! A send-off of horror as the girls escape from a dodgy party house? Check! A meeting with an eccentric convenience store clerk (Edi Patterson) who gives incomprehensible indications? Check! These are the things you would expect from a movie like this, and it delivers them in style and good humor.

But what a breath of fresh air it is to see it all comfortably alongside such frank consideration of the position Sunny is in. There’s a smart, low-key scene that serves to highlight the fact that, because Sunny has to worry about getting pregnant, she can’t reflect on this sexual experience in the unguarded way of the boy who was involved in it: by in short, if she regrets it in a personal, moral or ethical sense. Instead, she has to devote her time to concrete issues, like if she is going to get pregnant. And as we find out, much of her world was built for pregnancy. After probably after she has had sex. She appears to have had an uneven birth control education for a 17 year old teenage girl, she is unable to get the relief method she asks for, and her relationship with her mother who could help her, should she go home. seemed like an option complicated by how they both felt about sex.

the Plan B the script comes from collaborators Prathi Srinivasan and Joshua Levy, who have worked on projects including the YouTube series Bollyweird (and who both worked on Zombie). It is directed by actress Natalie Morales, who also directed the film Language course, which she and Mark Duplass wrote and performed together. (Filmed during the pandemic, it won a Narrative Spotlight award at South by Southwest in March and is due out later this year.) The creators and actors deserve huge credit for how the larger comedy here is balanced with a genuine fear and frustration and the way some parts of the movie play out unexpectedly. Much of it is somehow structurally familiar but particularly surprising.

An example: There is a stage charmer in a restaurant who is just a boy and a girl eating and talking, and that does a lot less to advance the plot than he infuses the film with generosity to everyone, not just Sunny. and Lupe. There are moments for these girls that are terrible, but also heartwarming and touching moments. And there’s still plenty of time for the scorching comedy that gives the film its TV-MA rating. (Although as always, the obligatory note: the grades are mostly funny! Your teenager had better watch this, for my money, than the countless silly shootouts that wriggle under the TV-14 / PG-13 banner. )

He’s a sweet, awkward, sweet and candid story about the importance of your best friends, the fact that people often love you more than you fear, and the concrete consequences of public policy debates that often do not even include the people who will handle those consequences. Sunny and Lupe are wonderful, grounded protagonists, and they would be even if the urgency they faced seemed fanciful, as is the case when people end up running away from criminals or misunderstandings. But, of course, this is not the case. And the film is more valuable for that.