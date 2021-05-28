Artkonnect Brandaid Events Collaborates With Usha Uthup And Other Bollywood Artists For Hope Believe Concert





The event, which will be India’s longest virtual concert for COVID aid, will generate funds to help youth NGO Bhumis in its efforts to fight the virus.

Usha Uthup and Raghav Sachar will join other popular Indian artists for the Hope and Believe virtual concert on May 29, 2021. The voluntary fundraising event, which is free, aims not only to provide much-needed respite through live music during the pandemic, but also to raise funds for the Bhumi COVID-19 relief campaign. The event is organized by Artkonnect and Brandaid Events, with the support of MPL Sports Foundation and RedFM. It will be broadcast live on all of the organizers’ Facebook pages as well as on the MTV India Music Summits Facebook. The second wave of COVID-19 in India has been devastating, leading to fear, panic, loss of life and a void for many. Dealing with daily hardships, surrounded by bad news, and being limited to prolonged lockdowns has resulted in a widespread loss of hope and spirit among people. This pandemic has been even worse for the most vulnerable segments of society who are struggling to meet their basic essential and medical needs. The concert, aptly titled Hope and Believe, uses music, the universal language of healing, to provide a ray of hope. The event, which will be India’s longest virtual concert for COVID aid, will also generate funds to help youth NGO Bhumis in its efforts to fight the virus. Speaking about the event, Usha Uthup said, I know times are very tough for everyone right now, but we need to fight this and be positive, stay happy and help each other. I feel artkonnect & brandaid doing a very valuable job putting on a 6 hour music concert which is completely free to watch, clarifying their intentions of spreading happiness and uplifting everyone’s spirits. Speaking about the event, singer and songwriter Raghav Sachar said: Hope is an extremely powerful four letter word and hope is what keeps us together in these difficult times. I am delighted to share my music with everyone to bring happiness and joy in these dark times. Raghav Sachar will be joined by over 20 renowned artists like Usha Uthup, Anusha Mani, Nakash Aziz, Jyotica Tangri, Amit Mishra, Meghna Mishra, Lydian Nadhasawaram, Twin Strings, Moti Khan, Sid-K and others for a 6-person marathon hours of festivities to bring joy directly to the homes of viewers. Anand Kanwar and Rishiraj Gudwani, directors at Artkonnect Management, said it was an honor and a pleasure to bring something like this together. We were initially worried but when we spoke to artists about the cause of revisiting happiness, we realized that we weren’t alone in thinking that something had to be done to bring back the smile. We are so happy that the artist community has come forward with all its support to entertain and reconnect with its audience. Meanwhile, Anubhav Argal, Director of Brandaid Events, added: It’s the least we can do to give back to our community. We host the biggest events in the world and that’s because this beautiful country has given us the opportunity to do so. If we don’t put our foot forward and do this, without monetary gain, then the event industry would be meaningless to me. We spread happiness through our events and Hope and Believe is just that.

