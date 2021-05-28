WWE’s first tour since March 2020 will be in Denver in August 2021





WWE has announced a 25-date summer tour, the first time fans have been allowed since last March.

Fans of DENVER Wrestling, rejoice! World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) a ad its return to live event tours with a 25-date schedule until Labor Day. The live tour includes a stop at the Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, August 22. WWE has announced that “SummerSlam” will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a “summer destination”. The location will be revealed at the 2021 Belmont Stakes pre-race show on 9NEWS next Saturday, June 5th. The Colorado tour stop will be a “WWE Supershow” the day after “SummerSlam”. Tickets for live events, including the show at Ball Arena, go on sale Friday, June 11 at Ticketmaster.com. WWE has been without live fans since the pandemic began in March 2020. WWE 2021 Live Tour Friday July 16: SmackDown Houston

Sunday July 18: Money In The Bank Fort Worth

Monday July 19: Raw Dallas

Friday July 23: SmackDown Cleveland

Saturday July 24: Supershow Pittsburgh

Sunday July 25: Supershow Louisville, Ky.

Monday July 26: Raw Kansas City

Friday July 30: SmackDown = Minneapolis

Saturday July 31: Supershow Milwaukee

Sunday August 1st: Supershow Detroit

Monday August 2: Gross Chicago

Friday August 6: Smack down Tampa, Florida.

Saturday August 7: Supershow Fort Myers, Florida.

Sunday August 8: Supershow Gainesville, Florida.

Monday August 9: Gross Orlando, Florida

Friday August 13: Smack down Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday August 14: Supershow Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday August 15: Supershow Columbia, South Carolina

Monday August 16: Gross Saint Anthony

Friday August 20: Smack down Phoenix

Saturday August 21: Slam summer

Sunday August 22: Supershow Ball Arena in Denver

Monday 23 August: Gross San Diego

Friday August 27: Smack down North Little Rock, Ark.

Monday August 30: Gross Oklahoma City

Friday September 3: Smack down Jacksonville, Florida.

