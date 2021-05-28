A vaporous, tearful reunion for the cast of Friends

NEW YORK Towards the end of the HBO Maxs Friends special reunion, host James Corden asks the six actors to imagine what their characters’ lives would be like today.

Chandler and Monica are said to be married. Just like Ross and Rachel. With the children, of course. Same for Phoebe. The only mystery was Joey, to which actor Matt LeBlanc responded with a joke.

He probably opened a sandwich shop in Venice Beach, he said.

That’s when the disappointment of Friends: The Reunion, which hits the streaming service Thursday, hits you. How cool would it have been to take this trip?

That’s what ultimately matters when anyone gets together with friends so close they felt like family during their early years of adulthood. How did everyone turn out? Have the dreams been realized? Have life’s inevitable disappointments reduced or made you stronger? Can you still be friends?

This image provided by HBO Max shows Jennifer Aniston, left to right, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc in a scene from the “Friends” reunion special. [ TERENCE PATRICK | AP ]

There are probably a number of reasons why those involved haven’t tried to move these stories forward. It would have been hard. Surely not everyone would have been on the same page. There is always the possibility of failure. You want to remember the magic of Friends, not the Joey spin-off slog.

Actress Lisa Kudrow noted that the show’s creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, said they worked hard to give each character a satisfying ending when the NBC sitcom went out of air in 2004. She didn’t. not considering seeing Phoebe again.

I don’t want someone with a happy ending to be unraveled, she said.

Instead, the characters stay frozen in time, forever, as they appear on reruns available on, yes, HBO Max.

The continuous meeting was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the actors would have received $ 2.5 million to appear in the special, according to Variety. Viewers learned that this was only the second time that Kudrow, LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have been in a room together since filming the series finale.

It has an extremely efficient opening. A door opens to an empty Warner Brothers soundstage where the old Friends ensemble was in place. Schwimmer walks in alone, shaking his head at what he sees.

He was followed, one at a time, by Kudrow, Aniston, LeBlanc, Cox and, finally, Perry. The fabric is produced for the tears of Aniston and Coxs, and it wouldn’t be the last time.

Does Courteney still have her lines written on the table? LeBlanc said, revealing a secret from the co-stars.

Thus begins nearly two hours of reminiscences, aided by generous clips and appearances from some people who had participated in the show. Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, still has that squeaky laugh and explains how Perry inspired her.

Corden asked if any of the attractive young actors carried a flame for each other. Aniston opened up about how she and Schwimmer had a mutual crush in the first season that was not consumed. She was worried that their first kiss would be onstage in a scene and that’s exactly what happened.

We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel, she said.

Inspiredly, the show intersects with today’s actors reading their lines from the cafe scene where that kiss happened, with what was seen on air at the time.

Corden is, as you might expect, a little too enthusiastic, a little too respectful.

I can’t tell you how amazing it is to be here with all of you now, he said. Here we shoot in front of the iconic fountain where you shot the opening credits.

No jump in the water this time, however.

This image provided by HBO Max shows David Schwimmer in a scene from the special “Friends” reunion. [ TERENCE PATRICK | AP ]

As the show offers laughs, smiles, and warm, fuzzy feelings, it ultimately gets tedious. By the time Justin Bieber steps out with the potato costume Schwimmer had for a Halloween episode, the nadir is reached.

It’s when you realize that for all the talent involved, Friends: The Reunion doesn’t offer much more than TV birthday specials you’ve seen and forgotten before.

We weren’t going to do it again in 15 years, Cox says, trying to emphasize the uniqueness of the reunion, before addressing his former cast mates. But wasn’t going to wait that long for dinner.

Now that’s something we wouldn’t mind being a part of.