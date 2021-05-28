Star Wars gears up for Maul’s next comeback





The latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch potentially sets up a return for Maul and his criminal organization known as the Crimson Dawn.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Bad Lot episode 5 Star wars may be defining Maul’s next appearance in future episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Lot. Darth Sidious’ former Sith Apprentice Turned Red is a huge fan favorite character, and his latest arc inThe clone wars the animated series offers him the perfect opportunity to make a comeback. Thanks to new clues fromThe bad lot Last episode, it’s quite possible that Clone Force 99 will soon come face to face with Crimson Dawn, the criminal syndicate created by Maul to besiege Mandalore and gain power in the galaxy. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. InThe bad lot, Season 1, Episode 5, “Rampage”, Clone Force 99 is on the run from bounty hunter Fennec Shand who was hired to bring in Team Omega’s new recruit. As a result, they head to the planet of Ord Mantell to meet a contact named Cid, a Trandoshan who may be able to provide information about Shand. In return for her services, they agree to do work for her. After their success, they get their information as well as some compensation, and the implication is that they will work as mercenaries in the future, providing them with a means of survival in this new era with the fall of the Republic and the rise. of the Empire. Related: How Clone Wars Changed Maul & Asajj Ventress’ Original Star Wars Origins However, Ord Mantell is a world best known for being a base of operations for the Black Sun criminal organization, which is also part of the Maul’s Shadow collective formed in the midst of the Clone Wars. He would later be known as Crimson Dawn, which was featured in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and is definitely active at the same time as The wrong lot.Manhandledidescape the custody of Ahsoka Tano in the final episodes ofClone wars, and he also ordered union leaders to go into hiding after the war ended. Now that the Bad Batch are becoming mercenaries, it is certainly possible that they will soon find themselves facing off against Maul and his burgeoning criminal empire. The bad lotis the perfect opportunity for Maul and Crimson Dawn to get noticed. Apart from its creation inClone wars and appearance inSolo, little is known about its true influence, as well as its eventual decline. By the time Maul is seen in theStar Wars Rebels animated series (which takes place in the years just beforeA new hope),Crimson Dawn is apparently no longer or at least no longer run by Maul himself. Considering Maul’s absolute hatred of Palpatine, this would also be an intense time to see what he has done with the rise of the Empire. All things considered, it would certainly be interesting not only to see another appearance of Maul (which would certainly suit a story produced by Dave Filoni), but also to have the Bad Batch tackling a crime story, which would certainly have the potential to be dynamic. and intriguing. Maybe Clone Force 99 has a clash with Black Sun and Maul before they leave Ord Mantell?Star wars fans will just have to wait and see how Star Wars: The Bad Lotcontinues on Disney +. More: Mandalorian Season 3 Could Make a Dead Villain the New Darth Maul Willy Wonka is a serial killer theory explained

