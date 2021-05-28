The Day – Ewan McGregor won’t soon forget his fashion tour as Halston

Imagine, if you will, a galaxy far, far away where uniquely named fashion wonder Halston dresses Obi-Wan Kenobi in something fabulous from the ’70s.

Ewan McGregor can. Kind of.

McGregor is in the unique position of being the only person – on this planet anyway – who could care, given his dual roles as Jedi Master and Flaming Creator, with the latter the subject of a new Netflix miniseries and the first a Disney + Star Wars “episode which has the Scottish actor on the set in Los Angeles.

“It would be a lot more comfortable,” he said in a recent Zoom interview. “It would all be cashmere, you know, none of that heavy blanket fabric.”

“Halston” generated some heat for McGregor and director Daniel Minahan, both among the executive producers of the series along with Ryan Murphy.

Halston’s niece Lesley Frowick along with other relatives called Minahan’s passion project “frankly, garbage” and “inaccurate,” having seen nothing more than a trailer. Frowick, by phone from California, said the Halston family and archives had not been consulted, although Minahan told The Associated Press he spoke to Frowick’s father and Halston’s brother Robert , before his death in 2007.

“I think everyone is entitled to their opinion. This is not a documentary. It is a drama series,” Minahan said. “And the people who knew Halston and were around him who saw him responded very well.”

Additionally, award-winning “Pose” star Billy Porter, a supreme fashion lover, questioned giving straight McGregor a gay role, noting that gay actors rarely have equal access to straight parties.

“I felt Ewan was the best person for the job,” said Minahan, who is gay. “I can’t imagine anyone else doing it. He was my # 1 choice.”

For his part, McGregor – rushing from interview to interview to promote the series while wielding his lightsaber once again – said that Frowick and another of Halston’s six nieces were unhappy “makes me sad.”

“We were so meticulous,” he said. “Dan Minahan has been researching this topic, wanting to do it for over 20 years, so it’s a shame.”

Halston was a Midwestern who revolutionized his industry with comfy deconstructed dresses, washable Ultraseude shirt dresses, and a clean, minimalist approach that redefined American fashion from the 1960s. He was known for crafting Jackie’s inaugural pink hat. Kennedy (he started out as a milliner) and had a stable of beautiful muses and first-rate friends including Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez), Babe Paley, Bianca Jagger and Andy Warhol.

In the disco age, Halston was a regular at Studio 54, later creating costumes for famous choreographer Martha Graham. Her bright and sultry clothes, Minnelli said, were clothes that danced with you.

Halston lost the use of his brand name in a business transaction that made him wealthy but left him at the mercy of a series of corporate overseers. Born Roy Halston Frowick in Des Moines, Iowa, he died in 1990 of complications from AIDS at the age of 57, after leaving his New York world after being ousted from the company that bore his name. He fell into his family’s embrace in northern California, where he died in a San Francisco hospital.

Her decision to bring her aesthetic to the mainstream included making clothes for JC Penney and launching an onslaught of goods: luggage, rugs, uniforms for Girl Scouts and Braniff Airways – and an unforgettable first scent in a bottle in teardrop shape designed by another member of her inner circle, Elsa Peretti. She became a jewelry designer for Tiffany & Co. (thanks to an introduction from Halston) and was one of its many models nicknamed the Halstonettes.

The series is full of Halston snorting cocaine, Halston having sex with male prostitutes and call boys, and Halston spending a lot. He had a penchant for decorating his studio with the mirrored Olympic tower with fresh orchids and stealing from dinners at New York’s finest restaurants until the retreat he rented at Warhol in Montauk.

The biopic, based on Steven Gaines’ 1991 book “Simply Halston”, also delves into his own reinvention, from the poor boy in Indiana (his big family has moved a lot) to the sleek, clad workaholic. a black turtleneck with a short fuse.

McGregor, as part of his prep, learned to sew, whipping sloppy baggy pants with a pocket on the inside and one on the outside. He also had tea with Minnelli, though he promised to keep the details private.

“I just wanted her to know he was in good hands with me,” McGregor said. “You know, we’ve talked a lot about Halston over the years and I wanted her to know that I respected her love for him and that I respected their friendship. I couldn’t imagine how much I felt his love for him until we had tea. “

McGregor, 50, may be back with the Force, but he said he won’t soon forget Halston.

“I enjoyed playing with him so much,” he said. “I don’t think there will be Halston in Obi-Wan but there will be a bit of it in me. I think he saw beauty everywhere.”