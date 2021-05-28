Shailene Woodley’s boyfriend Miles Teller punched in the face in Maui





One day, Miles Teller takes a hike through a lush rainforest to swim in a Hawaiian pond with his model wife and famous friends Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Days later, Teller goes to a restroom at a restaurant on the island of Maui and gets punched in the face by a man who claims the movie star never paid her bills for her wedding in 2019. TMZ reported that the 34-year-old “Fantastic Four” actor was seen being a hit during an argument over unpaid bills around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, were eating at Maui’s Monkeypod Kitchen when he became involved in a confrontation with the man, which began in the bathroom. bath. The conflict continued outside the bathroom, where Teller shouted that he was going to press charges, TMZ said. Teller did not appear to be seriously injured as he and Sperry left the restaurant. Police told TMZ they were investigating but had not made an arrest. The man who hit Teller was apparently a wedding planner who claims Teller owed him $ 60,000 for services he rendered for the actor’s wedding to Sperry in Maui in 2019, TMZ said, citing a witness ocular. The man complained to Teller that he was never paid, the eyewitness said. It’s unclear if Teller and Sperry were having dinner at the restaurant on their own, but Teller posted a photo of the two having a meal together. Teller’s cheeky legend seemed to refer to Rodgers’ ongoing drama with the Green Bay Packers. Long live the signing with the Packers pic.twitter.com/XX8sGc1BY4 – Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 28, 2021 The previous days, they were seen hanging out with Rodgers, the fiance of Woodley, co-star of Teller’s “Divergent”. Earlier this week, Sperry posted photos to Instagram showing the foursome having a wonderful time on vacation: they hiked to a waterfall for a swim and hit a popular Maui nightclub where they danced and sang. | Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii. Photos published by Keleigh. pic.twitter.com/7Jwe1XyO52 – Updates from Shailene Woodley (@PlanetShailene) May 26, 2021 For Rodgers, the Hawaii getaway comes as drama continues to simmer over his future with the Green Bay Packers. On Monday, the quarterback did not show up for the Packers’ 10-day volunteer organized team activities, or OTAs. Rodgers skipping practice in favor of a Hawaiian getaway shows his boycott of the Packers is ‘official’ as the 38-year-old NFL star seeks to retire from Green Bay contract so he can play for another team, The New York Post reported.







