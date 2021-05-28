Twenty One Pilots, Pink and Olivia Rodrigo lead five debuts inside UK album in top 10





DOVER, DE – JUNE 16: Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots performs on stage during Firefly 2017 … [+] Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Firefly)

2017 Kevin Mazur

Five newly released tracks debut in the top 10 of this week’s albums chart in the UK, while another project returns to the list at the top level, meaning 60% of all spaces in the highest area of ​​the leaderboard are filled with effort. which never appeared between numbers 1 and 10. Olivia Rodrigos leads the way Sour, the debut album from the teen pop sensation. The track opens at No.1 the same week, his latest single Good 4 U climbs to the top, giving him the coveted double. Sour marks Rodrigos’ first solo placement in the UK Albums Chart, and so far four titles from the effort have pushed into the top 10, with two more in that setting. Rodrigo leads a top four full of new releases. Pioneering electronic musician Gary Numan nearly crammed his third solo No.1 record this week with a new feature film Intruder, which is breaking out on the chart at No.2. The legendary star has now appeared in the UK’s top 10 albums with seven efforts on his own and one with his former band Tubeway Army. MORE FORBESOlivia Rodrigo collects second career UK No.1 hit with pop-punk anthem ‘Good 4 U’

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Alternative rockers Twenty One Pilots arrive at # 3 this week with their latest offer Chipped and glazed. The ensemble marks their third 10 trip to the top 10, and it was propelled by the singles Shy Away, Choker and Saturday, which all reached the UK song charts. Pinks completes top four made up entirely of new launches Everything I Know So Far – Setlist, the pop singer’s first live album. The ensemble is his tenth top 10 in the UK, and it’s his first to miss hitting number 1 in nearly a decade. Two singles of the project have been released so far (the only two non-live recordings), and both have become minor hits in the country. Earlier in 2021, the superstar dropped a collaboration with daughter Willow Sage Hart titled Cover Me In Sunshine, and she moved on to No.52. Recently, the title track All I Know opened at No.39, casually becoming his thirty-ninth top 40 smash. Down several places are RagNBone Mans Life by mishap and J. Coles Low season, which are respectively established at n ° 5 and 6. MORE FORBESBTS, Olivia Rodrigo, David Guetta and Little Mix refresh UK top 10 with new Smash singles Back on the UK albums list, and at a new high, nothing less is My Bloody Valentines Without love. Originally released in 1991, fans flocked to the Irish band’s sophomore effort and pushed them to a new high of No.7, making them the first top 10 in acts. Two more titles are losing ground in this picture, pushed down by incoming and more exciting new releases. Dua Lipas Nostalgia for the future falls to No. 8, while The Weeknds The strong points declines at n ° 9. New at # 10: Gruff Rhys In search of new gods, the latest release from the Welsh producer, songwriter and musician. This latest effort marks his first trip to the top 10, as well as his first top 20. MORE FORBESOlivia Rodrigo debuts debut album ‘Sour’ at No.1 in UK

