Amazon Prime’s “ Panic ” series premieres at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu

A stuntwoman climbed to the top of a 15-meter-tall wooden tower at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu as a crowd of 85 participants watched from below. The audience erupted in gasps and cheers as the stuntwoman reached the platform at the top and raised a torch in triumph.

Stunt kicked off the proceedings for the premiere screening of Amazon Prime’s new young adult thriller series, “Panic,” which took place outdoors Wednesday night in the rustic venue nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains. It was reminiscent of a scene from the show’s pilot episode in which teenagers jumped off the top of a cliff into a treacherously shallow rock-filled lake while carrying lighted torches.

“Panic” follows a group of recently graduated high school students in a rural Texas town who participate in Panic, an increasingly dangerous high-stakes game of challenges, each year to earn life-changing sum of money. Overseen by mysterious judges, the graduates accomplish death-defying feats, including crossing a highway blindfolded, playing Russian roulette, and beating a wasp’s nest in an effort to claim the prize and escape them. small town life.

As the previous year’s competition had turned deadly with two students losing their lives, the attention of the local sheriff’s department was focused on uncovering the identities of the individuals behind “Panic” and the final end of the game. is based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver, who is also the writer and an executive producer on the show under her production company Glasstown Entertainment. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth / Kirschenbaum Films and Adam Schroeder also served as executive producers.

Although Oliver’s first book in 2010, “Before I Fall,” became a major motion picture in 2017 starring Zoey Deutch, it was the first time the author had adapted his own work for a different medium. “They took this amazing chance on me,” Oliver said. Variety. “In retrospect it’s amazing that they thought I would be able to do it, so I was determined not to fail them, but I really had no experience, so it probably took me a lot longer. drafts than it should have. ”

She continued, “Someone asked me if there was a learning curve. I was like, ‘How do you say you learn Mount Everest? It’s really a whole different form of writing because your imagination interacts with the real world.

The pilot control for “Panic” was initially turned on in June 2018 and was ordered in series in May 2019, but production has been stalled several times. Olivia Welch, who stars in the series Heather Nill, opened up about the process. “It’s really surreal since I’ve been doing this show since 2018 and now it’s like wow it’s the night everyone told me about it,” she said. “It’s my first first of anything I’ve ever done, so it’s really, really cool.”

Welch went on to say, “This has been such a trip. We did a pilot in 2018 in New York and there was a break where it was tested, as pilots do, and then it was picked up and we moved it to Austin where we filmed and then we were pulled over by the pandemic. And then we took another break and filmed again and now it’s here.

“Panic” also stars Jessica Sula as Heather’s best friend, Natalie Williams. Although Natalie is eager to participate in the game to pursue her dreams of Hollywood stardom, Heather is initially reluctant before circumstances force her to enter the competition where she faces off against her closest friend. Sula said Variety that the shooting during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was “strange.” “There was a lot of protocol but it kept us safe and we were happy to work,” said Sula. “In all circumstances, we were happy to be back.”

David W. Thompson, who plays the host of Panic Diggins, said the cast got extremely close during filming. “I feel like it’s a bit of a cliché to say that we became a family, but we were going out like square dancing and some people really loved the Clue board game and we had a lot of party nights. board games, ”he said. Variety. “We would get up early and go to places to have barbecues and it was a really fun time.”

Amazon provided a truly immersive experience for the guests who attended the screening. Participants hiked a wooded path to enter the venue and find their place in socially distanced two-person “pods”, which were seats surrounded by wooden frames and decorated with Western-inspired knickknacks. Once seated, guests were treated to a meal of their choice with options of carne asada tacos, smoked chicken tacos, or grilled tofu. Each table was adorned with a bouquet of wildflowers and a bucket with popcorn, concession candies, and sets for roasting s’mores on top of the individual mini-fireplaces that accompanied each pod.

Guests also enjoyed chilled drinks in small coolers that they could take home when they left. After watching the show’s first two episodes, attendees emerged from a corn maze using flashlights in gift bags, which also included knit blankets.

Camron Jones, who plays Heather’s friend and potential lover Bishop Moore, said he was thrilled to be celebrating the premiere in person.

“To be on the go, I was just saying to my girlfriend, it’s great to see people,” he said. “We have been locked up for so long. So, it feels good to go out. “

When asked if she was concerned that the show’s title would put viewers off after such a chaotic year, Leslie Ann Leal, who plays co-host Summer, said Variety, “Once a lady asked me what I was doing in Austin. I was like, well, I’m filming a project. She said, so what’s her name? I said “Panic”. Is she like “Panic”? Great, exactly what we need. And then she left and I didn’t know what to say!

However, Oliver explained that viewers who gave the show a watch would walk away with a different feeling.

“I was concerned about hashtags like #dontpanic because panic, the real feeling, isn’t something you can just choose not to feel,” Oliver said. “And that’s very important, I think mental health hasn’t even been in the foreground as much as it should be. “ Panic, ” ultimately I think it would worry me if the show ended up saying something different about panic. I think when you see the trailer you might believe and you’re kind of meant to believe something that the show ultimately reveals to be a lie about a lot of the ways the world is telling you to be afraid.

All 10 episodes of “Panic” are now available on Amazon.