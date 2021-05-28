Reunion of Friends censored in China, cutting BTS and Lady Gaga off





In China, the Friends reunion episode was all about a grudge. The problem was not friends, but friends of friends. The appearances of Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and K-pop group BTS were removed from different versions of the highly anticipated special when they aired on three Chinese video platforms Thursday. Each missing cameo involved a star or group who had been a past target of Beijing’s wrath, and fans suspected the series was stuck in censorship gear. Lady Gaga has been verboten in China since meeting the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, in 2016. Mr. Biebers’ problems with China began in 2014 when he posted a photo of the Yasukuni Shrine to Tokyo, which honors the war dead of Japan. , including war criminals from WWII. And BTS, from South Korea, neglected to mention the sacrifice of Chinese troops last year, remembering the pain of the Korean War as the troops fought alongside North Korea.

One missing clip was Lady Gagas ‘duet with Lisa Kudrow on Smelly Cat, a jingle of Ms. Kudrows’ character, Phoebe. The Chinese shows were also missing memories of BTS members watching the show when they were younger and an appearance of Mr. Bieber dressed as a Spudnik, as the character of David Schwimmers did in one episode. The special, which premiered Thursday on HBO Max in the US, brought together the cast of the 1990s sitcom for memorabilia and performances. It was a major viewing event in China, where the show is enjoyed, in part by a millennial generation who grew up watching it on DVD and often used it to learn English. The sitcom was so popular that in major Chinese cities it spawned fan cafes resembling the show cafe, Central Perk. Some fan accounts on social media noted that the length of each version of the special varied, depending on the streaming site the streaming users were watching them on, a likely indication that video platforms in line had cut the show on their own to avoid any potential problems with China. vigilant internet regulator. Today in business Update May 28, 2021, 12:54 p.m. ET The incident is the second reminder in a week of the power China wields over Hollywood stars and Beijing’s willingness to cut celebrities off from its huge market if they stray from its political dogma. This week, John Cena, the professional wrestler and a star of the latest Fast and Furious movie, apologized after referring to Taiwan as a country in an interview. China considers the autonomous island to be part of its territory. Faced with being cut off from business in China and its precious box office, most celebrities have tried to stay away from sensitive topics in China, such as Tibet, Taiwan, the Xinjiang region and the protests in Hong Kong. .

On Friday, on Chinese social networks, nostalgia for Friends overwhelmed the discussion of censorship. Still, some growled. It’s insane, if you’re doing the show in China, don’t cut the stage. If you have to cut it, do not insert it. What is the point of eating this neutered content? a fan wrote. Others were happy to take a break from celebrities they said had insulted China. It’s good to cut it. All the cut parts are made by artists who insulted China. Don’t let rat droppings spoil the whole jar of congee, one wrote. For those artists who have insulted China and support the independence of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet, it is natural to cut their shares, added another. Lin Qiqing contributed to the research.

