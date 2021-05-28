Armie Hammer is having a bad day: Miles Teller replaces him in the series, “Call Me” Cast makes a movie without him





Home Movies Armie Hammer is having a bad day: Miles Teller replaces him in … Armie Hammer is having a bad day today. His role as producer Al Ruddy was recast with Miles Teller in the making of the miniseries “The Godfather”. And the gang that made “Call Me By Your Name” is making another movie, without him. The miniseries “The Godfather” is called “The Offer” (like making an offer you can’t refuse). This is a miniseries from Paramount Plus, formerly CBS All Access. Ruddy would have been 40 when “The Godfather” went into production, Teller is 34. But they had to recast when Armie went crazy and blew his career up. At the same time, Hammer is missing a new movie directed by Luca Guadagnino. The director of Armie’s most important film, “Call Me By Your Name”, was going to make a sequel. But this project is pretty much kaput now that Hammer, once again, blew his career. There are rape allegations and all kinds of other bad stuff. Hammer did nothing to combat the bad press, but instead encouraged it. So Guadagnino is making another movie called “Bones & All”, starring two “Call Me” teammates, Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg. It must be a blow to Hammer, to see his entire old team make a movie without him. It’s as if they went out of their way to do it. Author Roger Friedman started his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. He wrote the Intelligencer column for NY Magazine in the mid-90s, reporting on the OJ Simpson trial, as well as for the real Parade magazine (when it was owned by Conde Nast), and wrote for the New York Observer, Details, Vogue, Spin, New York Times, NY Post, Washington Post, and NY Daily News among many publications. He is the author and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive”, a selection from the Cannes, Sundance and Telluride festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from the author







