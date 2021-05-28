‘Infinite’ Trailer: Mark Wahlberg’s Paramount Plus Summer Blockbuster





Director Antoine Fuqua’s starred thriller “Training Day” will debut on Paramount Plus on June 10.

Paramount Plus has released the first official trailer for “Infinite,” a star-studded sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Previously slated for a blockbuster summer release in August, the film became yet another victim of the cinema-streaming mix when Paramount sold the film to the newly rebranded Viacom CBS streaming service, where it will be available for all subscribers to watch at. home on June 10. Based on D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 fantasy novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” “Infinite” follows Evan McCauley (Wahlberg), a self-destructive man who is haunted by memories of skills he never learned and places that he has never visited. When he discovers a secret group called “Infinites”, he learns that his memories are real, but that they come from several past lives. The Infinites invite Evan into their world, a centuries-old secret society of 28 other people who look like him, and he realizes he’s not alone. Related Related Once he reveals himself to be one of the chosen few, Evan joins their fight against one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to destroy humanity and end what he sees as the doomed cycle of Reincarnation. In order to stop him, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock critical secrets buried in his memories. Besides Wahlberg and Ejiofor, “Infinite” also stars Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien. Ian Shorr wrote the screenplay for a Todd Stein story. Fuqua is best known for making action-packed thrillers with serious dramatic storytelling that attracts top talent. He supervised Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke through their award-winning performances on “Training Day”, and again worked with Washington on the two “Equalizer” films. Most recently, he directed the drunken 2016 remake of “The Magnificent Seven” by Akira Kurosawa, as well as the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary on Muhammad Ali, “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”. Wahlberg divides his time between acting and producing these days, and “Infinite” marks his return to action flicks after a quieter turn in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s drama “Joe Bell”. “Infinite” will be released on Paramount Plus on June 10. Check out the intriguing first trailer below. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

