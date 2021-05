Apple orders ‘the Big Door Prize’ from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ producer

“Schitt’s Creek” Emmy-winning producer David West Read will adapt MO Walsh’s novel “The Big Door Prize” for the big screen. Apple announced the order on Friday for the series, a half-hour, 10-episode comedy from Skydance Television. “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of the people of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical fate-predicting machine in their grocery store. The cast has yet to be revealed. The project is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM / Studio Dragon, the same company behind Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film “Parasite”. Showrunner Read will also executive produce alongside Miky Lee and Hyun Park of CJ ENM / Studio Dragon and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television. “The Big Door Prize” is Skydance Television’s second Apple Original, following the company’s upcoming drama series “Foundation”. Based on the novel series of the same name by Isaac Asimov, the sci-fi show is produced by David S. Goyer and stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, among others. . “Foundation” is slated for a world premiere this fall. News of the series ‘order comes the same week that Apple announced the three directors for another screen-book adaptation, an eight-episode metaphysical thriller titled “Shining Girls,” based on Lauren Beukes’ novel of the same name. , the bestseller of 2013.. The trio is made up of Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren, Emmy Award and SAG Award winner Elisabeth Moss, and Emmy Award nominee Daina Reid. Moss will also star on the show, which comes from MRC Television, and Beukes is attached to executive production. The project will be adapted for the small screen and executive produced by showrunner Silka Luisa.







