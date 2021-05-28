The Harlem Apollo honors Mary of New York. J Blige





HARLEM, Manhattan Born in the Bronx, raised in Yonkers and now commemorated in Harlem. Soul Hip-Hop Queen Mary J Blige Had ‘True Love’as she was inducted into the Apollo Theaters Walk of Fame on Friday. This honor further bolstered his status as a global superstar who just so happens to be one of New York’s Very Own. None of this is possible without the fans, so thank you to all the fans, Blige told about a hundred people. 29 years ago, his first album Whats The 411? dropped, setting the tone for an illustrious career spanning three decades – with nine Grammy Awards and two Oscar nominations. His contribution to culture, however, is by far his greatest achievement. She is one of the defining voices of our generation, said Kamilah Forbes, executive producer at Apollo Theater. Miss Blige helped redefine what R&B and hip-hop could be. The singer and actress “Reminisced” during her first appearance on the Apollo stage. My very first time at the Apollo wasn’t on stage like me, I was on stage singing for Jeff Redd, she says. Then from there, it was all history. Story of Mary J. Blige. Blige is now part of an iconic lineage of inductees who have left their mark on the Apollo Theater stage, including Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle and Little Richard.



