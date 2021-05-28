Cynthia Nixon slammed on Twitter after claiming shoplifters shouldn’t be arrested

Cynthia Nixon took to social media to complain about her local CVS’s policy of locking up items such as laundry detergent.

The “Sex and the City” actress tweeted that she was disappointed the store had locked down basic personal belongings due to theft issues.

“The CVS in my corner has started locking down basic items like clothes detergent,” she said. wrote.

“With so many families struggling to make ends meet right now, I can’t imagine the way to solve the problem of people stealing basic necessities out of desperation is to sue them.

Commentators reacted to his suggestion that the drugstore chain should let people shoplift instead of locking up goods because “desperate people should not be prosecuted.”

“Letting people steal things doesn’t solve the problem either. What laws do we choose to follow? Do you really think society will be better off if we let people walk into a store and steal what they want?” a person wrote.

“I grew up in poverty and we never took anything we didn’t pay for. It is insulting that you think the less fortunate lack the ability to discern right from wrong. In addition, allowing widespread theft will drive up prices, punishing the poor. and honest, ” another said.

“You live in a neighborhood made up of $ 3 million apartments and townhouses. No one at your CVS is desperate to steal “basic necessities”. It is not only a question of a moral platform on your part, it is really an incompetent moral demonstration ”, reasoned someone else.

“Most of the poor don’t steal. Criminals steal. It is disrespectful to assume that the poor need to steal.” highlighted to comment.

Nixon, 55, recently tried to run for governor of New York in 2019 but lost the Democratic nomination to two-term holder Andrew Cuomo.

She told Time magazine that she doesn’t regret her run. “I ran to win. I was hoping to win. I did everything I could to make it a possibility,” she told the exit. “But at the end of the day, I knew the most important thing in my race was to shed light on these issues.”

“A lot of people ran in New York. Lots of people ran across the country. Many of them were women. Many of them were people of color. another thing wouldn’t have happened, ”Nixon added. “But I think there was a feeling in New York and all over the country and I think by 2020 too we need all hands on the bridge and we need to get out of our comfort zones, what what that means in terms of political engagement. And for a lot of people, including me, that meant running for office. “

A representative for Nixon did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.