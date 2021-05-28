Entertainment
Cynthia Nixon slammed on Twitter after claiming shoplifters shouldn’t be arrested
Cynthia Nixon took to social media to complain about her local CVS’s policy of locking up items such as laundry detergent.
The “Sex and the City” actress tweeted that she was disappointed the store had locked down basic personal belongings due to theft issues.
“The CVS in my corner has started locking down basic items like clothes detergent,” she said. wrote.
“With so many families struggling to make ends meet right now, I can’t imagine the way to solve the problem of people stealing basic necessities out of desperation is to sue them.
CYNTHIA NIXON SAYS TRUMP, CORONAVIRUS TEACHED HIS AMERICA IS ‘RETROGRADE’ WHEN IT COMES TO WHITE SUPREMACY
Commentators reacted to his suggestion that the drugstore chain should let people shoplift instead of locking up goods because “desperate people should not be prosecuted.”
“Letting people steal things doesn’t solve the problem either. What laws do we choose to follow? Do you really think society will be better off if we let people walk into a store and steal what they want?” a person wrote.
“I grew up in poverty and we never took anything we didn’t pay for. It is insulting that you think the less fortunate lack the ability to discern right from wrong. In addition, allowing widespread theft will drive up prices, punishing the poor. and honest, ” another said.
GOV. CUOMO CALLED BY CYNTHIA NIXON FOR ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND CORRUPTED BEHAVIOR
“You live in a neighborhood made up of $ 3 million apartments and townhouses. No one at your CVS is desperate to steal “basic necessities”. It is not only a question of a moral platform on your part, it is really an incompetent moral demonstration ”, reasoned someone else.
“Most of the poor don’t steal. Criminals steal. It is disrespectful to assume that the poor need to steal.” highlighted to comment.
Nixon, 55, recently tried to run for governor of New York in 2019 but lost the Democratic nomination to two-term holder Andrew Cuomo.
She told Time magazine that she doesn’t regret her run. “I ran to win. I was hoping to win. I did everything I could to make it a possibility,” she told the exit. “But at the end of the day, I knew the most important thing in my race was to shed light on these issues.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“A lot of people ran in New York. Lots of people ran across the country. Many of them were women. Many of them were people of color. another thing wouldn’t have happened, ”Nixon added. “But I think there was a feeling in New York and all over the country and I think by 2020 too we need all hands on the bridge and we need to get out of our comfort zones, what what that means in terms of political engagement. And for a lot of people, including me, that meant running for office. “
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
A representative for Nixon did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]