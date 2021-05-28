Midnight Cowboy Oscar-winning producer was 92 – The Hollywood Reporter





Jerome Hellman, who won an Oscar for producing the only X-rated film to win Best Picture, John Schlesinger’s Midnight Cowboy, is dead. He was 92 years old. Hellman died at his home in South Egremont, Massachusetts on Wednesday after a long illness, his wife, Elizabeth Hellman said. Hollywood journalist. He suffered a stroke 12 years ago, she said. Hellman also received another Oscar name for the production of Hal Ashby. Go home (1978), winner of three Oscars. He produced seven feature films during his career, including George Roy Hill’s Henry Orient’s world (1964), Irvin Kershner A beautiful madness (1966), by Schlesinger The day of the grasshopper (1975) and Peter Weir’s Mosquito Coast (1986). The New York native also directed – and produced – Promises in the dark (1979), with Marsha Mason, after Schlesinger deposited this film. It was one of the first films made for the new Orion Pictures, launched by former executives of United Artists, which is home to Midnight Cowboy (1969). Hellman was a former flop agent Sean Connery A beautiful madness when Schlesinger approached him to do an adaptation of James Leo Herlihy’s 1966 novel Midnight Cowboy. The book contained several scenes of homosexual sex. “I thought the relationship between the two guys was something that would work,” Hellman said. Vanity Fairby Peter Biskind in 2010, “But if there was a hint of homosexuality, it would be a disaster. I was a little embarrassed to say that, because when I first met John he was still carrying on this charade of being a straight man. “In the little house on Peel Street, he had a guy who lived in the attic, but he never let me meet him. He told me I wasn’t supposed to know there was a guy coming and going. So I knew he was gay, but he absolutely agreed with me [about Midnight Cowboy]. I said, ‘OK, listen, it will be very difficult to get the money for this – we will have to work for nothing – but I would like to try to do it with you.’ “ Hellman managed to get a paltry million dollars from United Artists production manager David Picker – he would be the only one to thank Hellman during his memoir. Oscar acceptance speech – and a screenwriter he hired to take the first chance at the adaptation prompted him to Dustin Hoffman, who starred in an off-Broadway play called Huh? “It was a one-character drama, a guard in the basement of a factory. And the keeper was Dustin Hoffman. I was overwhelmed, ”he recalls. “I said, ‘Oh shit, this guy was born to play Ratso Rizzo.’” Before Midnight Cowboy could be done, Hoffman had become a star for his performance in The graduation. Hellman had to increase his salary, then hired Jon Voight to play Joe Buck; both actors would receive Oscar names for their work. Born September 4, 1928, Hellman served in the US Marine Corps. He started out in show business as a talented agent at the Ashley / Steiner Agency, then began producing for television with Unit Four Productions, a company run by Hill and fellow directors Franklin Schaffner and Fielder Cook. In addition to his wife of over 20, survivors include his daughter, Jenny, and son, JR.







