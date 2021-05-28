End of Cruella and 101 Dalmatians configuration explained

Warning: Major SPOILERS for Cruella.

From disneyCruellaends with the death of an alter-ego, justice served and the possibility of a new beginning. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella stars Emma Stone in the lead role and delves deep into the origin story of traditionally flamboyant villains, from the moment she was born. Unfolding in the form of a bildungsroman, Cruella traces an exciting trajectory for its main character, developing his motivations while investing depth and nuance.

Set in the 1970s in London and in the midst of the emergence of the punk rock movement, Cruella details the life of Estella (Stone), a rebellious child with ombre hair, who dreams of one day becoming a successful fashion designer. Mother of Estellas, Catherine (Emily Beecham) does her best to imbue Estella with a sense of kindness, while lovingly asking her to fit in in order to avoid the pain of ostracization in society. Although Catherine never asks her daughter to change her innate self, Estella is keenly aware of the warring selves within her, the other being the carefree and rebellious Cruella, affectionately nicknamed by Catherine. On the way to London, tragedy strikes and Estella becomes an orphan, which changes her life forever.

What ensues is a struggle for survival, a process made bearable by two pickpockets, namely Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser), who come together over the years and forge a family bond. narrow. Just as Estella is about to make her dreams come true while working for Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a startling revelation about her mother’s death derails everything she believes in and stands for.

Transformation of Estellas into Cruella and the death of innocence

From her formative age, Estella is keenly aware of two alter-egos within her, which are visually represented by her beautiful, naturally black and white hair. While traditional symbolism would pose this as a war between good and evil, such a two-dimensional, binary understanding of the world only serves to limit character growth. While Cruella recognizes the existence of stark, gray areas and the fact that the two identities often intertwine and overlap, this metaphor is consciously used to reflect visual symbolism, such as that of Dalmatian fur. Due to the influence of the Catherines and the tender friendship of Jasper and Horace, Estella is able to keep Cruella at bay, which is a conscious choice through and through. However, upon learning that the Baroness is responsible for her mother’s death, something shatters in Estella, which leads her to slowly embrace her darker alter-ego: Cruella.

Ruthless and cunning, while displaying a bold and flawless fashion choice, Cruellas persona appears to be inspired by the tenets of the punk rock movement, although this is mostly reflected inCruellaexaggerated visual aesthetics. By choosing to take on the Baroness while working for her as Estella, Cruella is able to challenge the Baroness publicly and ensure that the fashion world is counted with her explosive creative talent. These small victories come at a significant price – Cruellas’ nature inherently carries a steak of wickedness, which renders her unable to treat those around her with tenderness or respect. This manifests in the form of his strained relationship with Jasper and Horace, who are treated like hired henchmen instead of team members deserving of respect.

The thirst for revenge pushes Cruella to the brink of sanity, which momentarily leads to the death of innocence and vulnerability. Hardened by the cruelties life had thrown at her, Cruella treats everyone with the same cold and calculating disdain. However, she soon realizes the error of her manners and finds a way to publicly kill Estella at the hands of the Baroness, which turns out to be a necessity that facilitates her plan to return to the world as Cruella. Despite killing the Quirk that represents gentle cuteness, Cruella seems to have embraced a gray area, never quite slipping into the villain trope as we understand it in essence. Or is there nothing that it seems, in which Cruella plays the long game and wholeheartedly embraced what his Quirk represents instead?

Why Cruella uses punk rock as a means of identity and artistic expression

While the punk subculture embraces a wide range of ideologies and forms of expression, the movement, especially in its heyday, has taken a blatant anti-establishment stance with an emphasis on individual identity. It works well with the themes built into Cruella, where the titular character is able to embrace a hidden side of herself through creative expression and become the face of a daring and unbridled rebellion of ideas in the fashion world. While the DIY subgenre ethic works perfectly with Estella / Cruellas’ passion as a designer, the beliefs of anti-consumerism and anti-corporate greed seem to clash with what the designer stands for. fashion industry. This might paint Cruellas’ actions in a somewhat superficial light, but it’s important to recognize that she challenges, in her own way, the authoritarian stance the Baroness has on trends and aesthetics, which includes redefining the meaning not to be a sell-out. . Needless to say, the punk aesthetic, whether it be the costumes, lighting, or music, works incredibly in favor of the film, as it serves to reinforce the dramatic campiness of the story as a whole.

How Cruella weaves loss, revenge, and madness into a sympathetic origin story

Cruella de Vil has always been an iconic villain, primarily a glamorous London heiress with a penchant for tailoring fur coats from Dalmatians. Cruellas’ machinations have always stemmed canonically from a vendetta against the Dalmatians and from a certain nonchalance towards the plight of animals, as long as it met his needs to appear striking in society. While it can and should be called evil, Cruella decides to completely uproot what defines his titular character and burn a sympathetic anti-hero narrative instead. When Estella decides to embrace the darker side of her identity, she immerses herself completely in the role and performs some questionable acts in order to execute her plan. However, she never goes far enough to alienate the public, the best examples being the fact that she seems completely disinterested in skinning Dalmatians for fur coats, as well as when she realizes that her friends don’t deserve a cold and indifferent behavior of Cruellas.

After the great revelation of Cruella being the daughter of the Baroness, the weight of truth crushes Cruella. In addition to feeling altered in an unimaginable way, the fact that his mother wants to get rid of her newborn baby opens a wound deemed irreparable. This is particularly traumatic for Cruella, as her initial motivation to avenge the Baroness is tinged with a new layer of pain, loss and an absolute loss of autonomy. This is best illustrated in the scene where Cruella rides to the Baroness’ mansion on a mail bicycle and delivers a sort of soliloquy about the need to be loved and accepted by one’s own mother. While acknowledging that she almost lost herself in the madness, Cruella promises to embrace who she is without sacrificing herself. Finally, she is ready to take what is rightfully her own.

What Cruellas’ Future Looks Like – A Possible Setup For 101 Dalmatians

CruellaThe mid-credits scene is an interesting setup for a possible sequel, namely the much-loved 101 Dalmatians setup. Having inherited the Baroness’ fortune as Cruella de Vil and renaming the estate to Hell Hall, Cruella is last seen setting the scene for her own fashion label and expanding its impact on the world. of fashion. The post-credits scene stars Roger (Kayvan Novak), the Baroness’ former lawyer, who now appears to be pursuing a full-time career as a pianist. The scene switches to Anita Darling (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Cruellas’ childhood friend and now gossip reporter who helps promote her new personality in the film. Roger and Anita receive puppies from Cruella, Dalmatians named Pongo and Perdita respectively. This aligns perfectly with the arc in both versions of 101 Dalmatians, where Roger and Anita fall in love, and their dogs give birth to an unusually large litter of 15 puppies. Incidentally, these are the same puppies that Cruella is trying to bring together along with 86 others to create a winter coat.

Seen through this particular lens, the otherwise heartwarming scene has a somewhat sinister undertone, as it seems Cruella herself is playing a fundamental role in orchestrating this storyline. Is it just a kind gesture or part of a longer game? While Disney spends most of the movie trying to position Cruella as a rebel figure with her heart in the right place instead of an outright villain, it turns out to be antithetical to creating a premise in which she becomes a killer of ‘animals with the aim of making a fashion statement. . As this feeling doesn’t quite match Cruellas’ development as a character so far, it’s not clear in which direction his story would develop. Needless to say, a certain obscurity persists within Cruella, an obscurity that can manifest at any time due to personal tragedy or being pushed too far by blind ambition.

What the end of Cruella really means

Cruella ends with the proof of the guilt of the baroness for the murder of Estellas and the prison for his crimes. While the Baroness is on display in the public eye, she wields considerable influence due to her social stature. Will the Baroness really be brought to justice, or will she find a way to escape the justice system and implement her plan to bring down Cruella? Apart from that, there is also the question of Cruellas’ own motivations, and what exactly she envisions for herself, as well as the price that she is willing to pay for the same. Will she be trapped in the same toxic patterns and repeat her mother’s mistakes? This is a difficult question to answer, as it is unclear whether she truly finds solace in the company of those who are loyal to her, or whether she secretly views them as a means to an end. While Cruella is considered inherently good, dark embers often creep around the edges of her large kohl-stained eyes, which could very well be an inking that marks the beginning of the end.

