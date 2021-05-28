



John Boyega says he would be interested in returning to the Star Wars franchise, provided JJ Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy are involved.

Star wars Sequel trilogy star John Boyega says he’s open to a return to the franchise if JJ Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy are involved. Boyega’s final outing in the trilogy came two years ago when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the official end of the Skywalker era. Overall, the sequels trilogy got mixed responses Star wars fans, and Boyegas Finn was a newly introduced character that many fans wanted to see more of an issue that Boyega had previously noted as well. Although being in a Star wars the film is a dream come true for many actors, the reality is not always what some hope. Boyega certainly exhibited great excitement about his cast of Stormtrooper turned resistance fighter, but as the world quickly discovered, the iconic sci-fi franchise comes with its own degree of challenge. Almost immediately after her casting, racist trolls used online forums and social media to spew their hatred of a Black Stormtrooper into the Star wars universe. Real Star wars Fans quickly moved past this absurd position, and Boyega continued to help deliver a solid performance as one of the franchise’s most underrated characters. However, by the time the sequel trilogy culminated, Boyega was convinced that his Star wars the days were over. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: John Boyega Is Right Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Failed Finn & Him Fast forward two years, and it looks like Boyega has reconsidered his previous position. As THAT ONE reports, Boyega recently revealed that his time in the Star wars the franchise may not be over yet. The 29-year-old said he was open to conversation to participate in more Star wars films, as Abrams, Kennedy and maybe someone else from the team are involved. Is there room or not for more Finn in any future direction Star wars movies take, fans will be happy to know that Boyega is potentially up for more: “Either way, I’m open to the conversation as long as it’s Kathleen, JJ, and maybe someone else and the team, it’s a given.” Although there are currently big plans for the Star wars universe in the years to come, what exactly these plans are remain unknown to the public. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson, head of the division Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is currently working on a new trilogy, separate from the Skywalker saga. Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi are also working onStar warsfilms, but little is known about their projects. With several new films in the immediate future Star wars agenda, it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to consider that Finn could play a role in whatever is to follow. It would definitely give Disney the chance to flesh out the character better, as that was a major complaint from Boyegas and the fans. However, Abrams has previously stated that he is not interested in large-scale franchise films at the moment and would rather focus on his own original work. What’s more, Boyegas suddenly renewed his interest in being a part of the future. Star wars efforts comes to light from the fact that his postStar wars the job hasn’t exactly raised his profile to a significant degree. Finn is a character who still has a lot of potential, but Boyegas’s previous disinterest in the franchise could hurt his chances of returning. Next: The Reported Plots Of Every Unmade Star Wars 9 Version Source: THAT ONE How the Eternals Changed MCU History – Theory Explained

