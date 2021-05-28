Mayfair, fireworks, parades among the events taking place in Lehigh Valley on Memorial Day weekend | Lehigh Valley Regional News





ALLENTOWN, PA – The main stage is set and the performers put the finishing touches on their set-list before entertaining the Great Lehigh Valley in Mayfair this Memorial Day weekend. “We are very happy here at Cedar Crest to welcome back Mayfair and all festival goers,” said Audra Kahr, Mayfair Committee Chair. There is a lot to do, especially after a year off. Plus, it’s the arts, community, great music, and great food. The vendors had bitten to serve the community again. Jack Sinnitz, the owner of Heaven on a Bun, says that’s what he loves most. “I love being with people, but I’ve found that since I’m with regular people and the public, it’s so much nicer, I have so much fun with people,” Sinnitz said. Having fun with people, especially in larger crowds, is something organizers hope fairgoers take into account. “We strongly encourage festival-goers to wear their masks when they are in the crowd. We have also added hand sanitizers as well as improved cleaning protocols, ”Kahr said. And that shouldn’t stop you, nor the rain. “It’s a big deal, we just hope the dear Lord can help us with the weather,” Sinnitz said. At Coca Cola Park, it’s all about fireworks blasting through the air. “For those who have missed fireworks here after a baseball game over the past year and a half, this is a great opportunity starting this weekend to hit Coca-Cola Park,” said said Mike Ventola, media relations manager for Lehigh Valley IronPigs. And for a more patriotic atmosphere, parades take place in the region. As the nation comes together to remember those who gave their all for our country, we hope the weather will permit.







