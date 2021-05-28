Lady Gaga to release ‘Born This Way’ 10th anniversary album





Because baby … you were born like this! Little monsters, get ready, because Lady Gaga gives you exactly what you want: more music! Sort of. The 34-year-old musician announced on Friday that she will be releasing a special edition album “Born This Way” in honor of her 10th birthday. According to a statement sent by a representative for Gaga, the album will feature all 14 songs from the original album, but in “new packaging.” In addition, there will also be six reimagined versions of songs from the album created by artists “representing and defending” the LGBTQ community. Her second studio album, “Born This Way”, was a commercial success for Lady Gaga, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after selling over a million units in its first week. Many singles are also in the Billboard 100 top 10, including the title track, who debuted at No.1. The album was praised by music critics and even made it to Rolling Stone’s 2020 list of 500 best albums of all time. (“Born This Way” was number 484.) The first of those reimagined tracks was released on Friday: Judas by bouncy music icon Big Freedia. “Judas” was my favorite song when it came out, so I really wanted to cover it. I am more than happy that this is the first to abandon this project! Big Freedia said in a statement sent to TODAY. To me, “Judas” is a love song about someone messing you up. I have certainly had my experience with it. Who can’t understand? Other songs that will be reinvented include “Marry the Night, Highway Unicorn (Road to Love),” Yo and I, “The Edge of Glory and Born This Way (The Country Road Version)”. Friday’s announcement comes as Lady Gaga celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original “Born This Way” album and its legacy. On Sunday, the mayor of West Hollywood, a popular LGBTQ destination, declared May 23 “Born This Way Day” and awarded Gaga a key to the city. Lady Gaga arrives at “Born This Way Day” in the city of West Hollywood. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images “Born This Way, my song and album, was inspired by Carl Bean, a black gay religious activist who preached, sang and wrote about being ‘Born This Way’,” Lady Gaga wrote in a caption paired with photos from the event. Lady Gaga poses on the “Born This Way Day” street mural. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images “His earliest work dates back to 1975, 11 years before I was born. Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, for we deserve joy. Inspire joy. tolerance, acceptance and freedom for all. “ The album “Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary” will be released on June 18th.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos