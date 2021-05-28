Dove Cameron opens up about ‘choosing to love yourself’ as a queer woman





Dove Cameron looks back on her journey to an authentic life. The actor and singer identified herself as part of the LGBTQ community by an Instagram Live interview last year discussing the lyric video for her song We belong, which featured same-sex couples in tender embraces. Talk to Gay Times For her summer issue, Cameron said she wondered whether to address her sexuality in the weeks leading up to the songs’ release, noting that she was concerned that she would not be accepted for who she is. I have been alluding to my sexuality for years while being afraid to explain it to everyone, said the 25-year-old. I was never confused about who I was. … It was like something I could never talk about. The We Belong video, Cameron explained, initially drew accusations of queerbaiting, referring to a dishonest marketing strategy used to attract LGBTQ consumers. (Artists such as Nick Jonas and Harry Styles faced similar criticism.) Cameron only dated men in public and had a high profile relationship with actor Thomas Doherty from 2016 to 2020. The actors’ decision to live as herself came after she admitted that she was behaving like someone who was absent and I realized that I was not. I went to Instagram Live and said, guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I didn’t say it, but I’m super weird. It’s something that I want to represent through my music because that’s what I am. Since then I have had an amazing relationship with my fans and we have this very safe space that we have created. In the Instagram Chat, Cameron identified as bisexual, but she says Gay Times she believes queer works best for her. I’m not a label person, but I would say I’m queer and that’s probably my most accurate way of portraying myself, she says. With the coming out process, it was about who I am as a whole rather than who I choose to date or sleep with. I choose to love myself, to be who I am every day and not to change myself based on the room I am in. I don’t apologize for who I am. In a case of art imitating life, Cameron tweeted last October that she believed the twin sisters she represented in the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie from 2013 to 2017 were also queer. Maddie was definitely gay, she wrote at the time, while Liv was bi. The actor will next be seen in Powerpuff, a live-action reinvention of the beloved animated series The Powerpuff Girls. Shes also signed on to star alongside Jordan Fisher in the HBO Max movie. Field Notes on Love, based on the 2019 young adult novel of the same name. Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost







