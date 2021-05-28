No way to get home to include the lizard and rhino from amazing Spider-Man movies





Spider-Man: No Way Home is rumored to feature more villains, with Lizard and Rhino from the Amazing Spider-Man movies potentially appearing.

NewSpider-Man: No Coming Homerumors claim that the film includes Lizard and Rhino from theAmazing Spider-Manmovies. When Marvel Studios and Sony rebooted Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they did everything they could to differentiate the films from the previous ones.Spider Man movies. These films refused to use the same villains as the previous films, giving Tom Holland’s Spidey excellent fresh enemies like Vulture (Micheal Keaton) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). however,Spider-Man: No Coming Homeseems to be going in the completely opposite direction. Instead of introducing more new Spider-Man villains to the MCU,Spider-Man 3 should bring back a long list of familiar enemies. Alfred Molina confirmed that he was returning asSpider-Man 2‘s Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx has backed reports he’s playing electro again afterThe Incredible Spider-Man 2. Foxx even indicated that it would be a new version of Electro, and not Blue, before removing its social media posts. Since these announcements, there have been rumors that Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe and Sandman by Thomas Hayden Church by Sam RaimiSpider Man the trilogy will also appear. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Spider-Man 3 Theory: How Doctor Octopus Joins The MCU If the lastSpider-Man: No Coming Home rumor is correct, then no more villains from theAmazing Spider-Man the franchise is also coming back.Collider reporter Jeff Sneider revealed on his podcastThe Sneider Cup (Going throughThe Direct) that he heard Lizard and Rhino will also appear.Rhys Ifans played Curt Connors, aka Lizard, inThe Amazing Spider-Man, while Paul Giamatti played Aleksei Sytsevich, alias Rhino, inThe Incredible Spider-Man 2. None of them were seen on set forSpider-Man: No Coming Homeproduction of. Their involvement is currently not confirmed by Marvel or Sony either. Most viewers enjoyed Rhys Ifans’ performance as the Lizard, but Paul Giamatti’s Rhino is one of theAmazing Spider-Man 2the weakest links of. Both villains were left alive at the end of their respective film appearances, so they could easily be incorporated intoSpider-Man 3the multiverse plot this way. If Marvel wants to make changes to either characterization, it’s possible the Lizard and RhinoSpider-Man: No Coming Home won’t be the same versions of the characters fans have seen before, but rather the same actors are returning. If Lizard and Rhino duAmazing Spider-Manmovies appear inSpider-Man: No Coming Home, this could be the last way for Marvel and Sony to configure the Sinister Six. It can’t be a coincidence that Lizard and Rhino’s involvement brings the list of supposed villains to six. Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin is rumored to even beSpider-Man 3main villain. These villains could team up in the movie or wait to form a suitable supervillain squad in the future. Either way, it will be fascinating to see ifSpider-Man: No Coming HomeThe strategy of bringing old villains back from outside the MCU is paying off. MORE: How Spider-Man’s Returning Villains Avoid An Issue With The MCU’s Trinity Source: The Sneider Cup [via The Direct] Hear Adam Driver perform in a new song from his upcoming musical Annette

About the Author Cooper hood

(4665 Articles published)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of movies began with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he got involved in the movies and the filmmaking process, this which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases Cooper is obsessed with fantasy football and looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







