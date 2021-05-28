Crowds can be MIA, but the confetti remains at a scaled-down Spoleto opening ceremony. | Characteristics

It has been decreed.

By the authority of the mayor of Charleston, John Tecklenburg, the Spoleto Festival USA is once again officially released across the city.

It is true that this year’s opening ceremony, held on May 28 as a media event in Washington Park, was not the festival’s usual first round.

The stakeholders had jumped the traditional pole at the top of the steps of the town hall, under an eggplant Spoleto banner with letters and speckles as well as a midday sun in full fire.

The noartists took the plunge to offer an exuberant taste test of the upcoming festival.

Gone are the rows of folding chairs that have taken over Broad Street in recent years. Gone are the crowds, too, but for a few hopefuls wearing sun hats who found the crowd of dignitaries gathered in the nearby park.

Yet although the public fanfare may have been postponed, the importance of the occasion was considerably less.

The ceremony marked the return of the Charleston International Arts Festival from last season’s pandemic hiatus. Its 45th season also ushered in a new chapter of a city emerging from a lockdown of more than a year, a lockdown that had hampered the livelihoods of many residents, including its artists and arts practitioners.

Behind a low-key podium along the park’s west path near Meeting Street, the mayor organized the dignitaries.

Spoleto Festival USA general manager Nigel Redden in a tan suit took his place, eyeing the media pleasantly, an assemblage representing its final opening day after more than 35 years with the festival.

Redden was joined by Bill Medich, Chairman of the Board of Spoleto Festival USA, as well as Alicia Gregory, Chairman of the Board and Incoming President. Councilor Carol Jackson also stood up.

Breaking with Spoleto’s traditional opening protocol, the mayor also invited the 2021 Governor’s Award for the Arts winners based in Charleston. Musician Charlton Singleton and former SC poet laureate Marjory Wentworth took their places, alongside David Platts, executive director of the South Carolina Arts Commission, who presented both awards earlier in the morning.

Receive a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last-minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-picked by our newsroom delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Citing the rich history of their backdrop, the fire-retardant building, Tecklenburg followed up, noting that Charleston “will make history by launching the 45th Spoleto USA Festival today.”

Medich then underlined the mission of the festival: “To present the performing arts in the widest possible way, to be able to give new works by young artists the opportunity to be interpreted and to constantly give established artists the opportunity to perform. in a unique way “. He recognized Redden’s role in accomplishing this mission year after year.

“After a monumental and iconic career, Nigel is working as hard as he can to make this festival the best it can be,” he said, adding a note of promise on finding Redden’s replacement.

“What the city has built, what the community has built, what the organization has built, attracts the best minds, the most experienced arts administrators,” he said.

Tecklenburg also noted Redden’s role, having traversed decades of financial complexities, artistic challenges and a global pandemic “with grace and aplomb and most of all, an unwavering love for the city of Charleston”.

As for Redden, when he stepped on the podium, he met praise with: “What I’m guessing is I should have stepped down more often.” He then moved on to focus on the attributes of Charleston, particularly its receptive audience.

“We took these things for granted a year and a half ago. We cannot take them for granted,” he said.

The mayor added: “What a way out of the pandemic to have a full arts festival,” he said.

“I kept thinking in my mind earlier this year that Spoleto marks Charleston’s return and freedom from this pandemic, so let’s celebrate with the opening of this festival so that when the maestro hits his stick and gets ready, something wonderful unfolds. “

In a nod to local artists, he also touched on the return of Piccolo Spoleto. “I think the two festivals really complement each other better this year than ever before,” he said.

With a polite thud, a modest burst of white confetti snowed over the gathering. The bells of St. Michael’s pulled their two-ton celebratory weight, echoing throughout the city as they have for decades.

A devotee of Spoleto has only to close their eyes and the spectacle of years past has sounded loud and clear, as it will be for years to come.