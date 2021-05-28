Gwen Stefani hits back at Harajuku Girls’ claims of cultural appropriation

Gwen Stefaniis againdefending her daughters Harajuku erases her career of long-standing claims cultural appropriation.

“We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all of these rules only divide us more and more,” the 51-year-old said during a Paper magazine interview published Wednesday.

Stefani has faced decades of accusations of cultural appropriation, for bindi (a South Asian religious symbol) in the 1990s to 2005“Luxurious” music video, where she imitated Hispanic culture and danced seductively in a Our Lady of Guadalupe shirt.

In 2012, Stefani donned Native American attire in No Doubt’s“Looking Hot” video clip, which represented a Cowboys vs Indian fight with teepees and feathered headdresses. The band released the video and excuse for “being hurtful” and “offensive”.

But the most serious claim of cultural appropriation came from the Japanese-inspired imagery Stefanius used extensively on his 2004 album “Love. Angel. Music. Baby,” which gave birth to his first single.“Hollaback Girl” and his entourage Harajuku Girls.

Actress Margaret Cho compared Stefani’s Japanese-born dance group, who often accompanied the pop star’s music videos in music videos and red carpet events, to a “minstrel show.”

“Racial stereotypes are sometimes very cute, and I don’t mean to insult everyone by showing the minstrel show,” she wrote in a trial in 2005. “The AJapanese schoolgirl uniform is a bit like a blackface.”

Stefanid agrees with the longtime critics to date. During hisPaper magazine interview, Stefani said that people from different cultures can “share”.

“If we didn’t buy, sell, and trade our crops, we wouldn’t be so beautiful, you know?” Stefani said. “We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all of these rules only divide us more and more.”

Stefani continued, “I think we grew up in a time when we didn’t have so many rules. We didn’t have to follow a story that was being edited for us via social media, we had just so much more freedom. “

The singers said her “deep fascination” with Japanese culture began at a young age when her father was working in Japan. He frequently brought home Sanrio toys and shared epic fashion stories in Tokyo’s Harajuku district.

Stefani said her first trip to Japan with No Doubt in 1996 was “a big deal for me”.

She wanted to bring Japanese culture to the United States, Stefani said, and one of the ways was her daughters Harajuku, made up of dancers Maya Chino, Jennifer Kita, Rino Nakasone, and Mayuko Kitayama.

“I never had a dancer with No Doubt. I never had to change my costume. I never had to do all those fun things for girls that I always love to do. got the idea that I would have a group of girls because I never had to hang out with girls and they would be Japanese, Harajuku girls, because these are the girls that I love. This is where I would be if my dream came true, I could go live there and I could go hang out in Harajuku. “

Stefani then launched aHarajuku Lovers clothing line in 2005 and produced a children’s animated show called “Kuu Kuu Harajuku” in 2015. Despite all the criticism she has received over the years, Stefani said she does not regret her time at all. from Harajuku.

“Everything I did with the Harajuku Girls was just a compliment and being a fan. Can’t you be a fan of someone else? Or of another culture? Of course you can. Of course you can celebrate other cultures, “she said. TIME in 2014.

She continued, “That’s what Japanese culture and American culture did. It’s like I say in the song (‘Harajuku Girls’): it’s a ping-pong match. We’re doing something. American thing, they take it and they flip it and make it so Japanese and so cool. And we take it back and we say, “Whoa, that’s so cool!” It’s so beautiful. She’s a beautiful one. thing in the world, how our cultures come together. I don’t feel like I’m doing anything other than sharing that love. “

Appreciation vs appropriation

Stefani is one of many celebrities who drew the fine line between cultural appreciation and ownership.

Dr Neal Lester, founding director of Project Humanities at Arizona State University, defined cultural appropriation in the US TODAYearlier this month like “stealing something from a culture that is not its own and reaping the benefits or the benefits”.

Lester added that ownership “reduces something to a kind of performance.”

In comparison, cultural appreciation “is when someone seeks to understand and learn more about another culture in order to broaden their perspective and connect with others in a cross-cultural way,” according to Greenheart. org, an organization that facilitates cultural exchange programs.