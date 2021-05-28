Entertainment
Carla Fracci, expressive dean of Italian ballet, dies at 84
Carla Fracci, grande dame of Italian ballet and one of the greatest ballerinas of the 20th century, admired for the naturalness and emotional directivity of her performances, died on Thursday at her home in Milan. She was 84 years old.
The cause was cancer, said her husband, Beppe Menegatti.
During her five-decade career, critics and audiences alike marveled at Ms. Fraccis’ ability to transcend technique, merging so completely with her characters that she seemed to become them. In Italy, she was called La Duse de la danse, as Clive Barnes of the New York Times wrote in 1977, in reference to the great 20th century Italian actress Eleonora Duse.
Pleasant alliteration aside, he continued, there is indeed a strong histrionic current underlying his performance, so that his smoothness, essential prettiness, can sometimes be torn apart by an unexpected display of almost volcanic emotivity.
Mikhail Baryshnikov, who danced with her in the 1970s, said in a phone interview that Ms. Fracci would subtly change her take of a role from one performance to the next. She never did the same, he said, and because of that she was really alive and very complete on stage.
She made her professional debut at the Teatro alla Scala in 1955 and quickly became a household name in Italy, where she brought sparkle to Italian ballet after languishing for decades. She became the first Italian ballerina since the turn of the 20th century to have a major international career, performing frequently with the American Ballet Theater, the Royal Ballet, and the Stuttgart Ballet, among other companies.
In the early 1970s, Ms. Fracci formed the Compagnia Italiana di Balletto with her husband. Through appearances in small towns, on opera stages and in open-air arenas, she has raised awareness of ballet in the most remote corners of Italy and inspired new generations of dancers, including Alessandra Ferri and Roberto Bolle, both of whom have become international stars.
She has also appeared frequently on Italian television specials and in 1982 played a dramatic role in a popular miniseries, Verdi, about composer Giuseppe Verdi, on Rai, the Italian public broadcaster. She played the second wife of the composer, singer Giuseppina Strepponi.
In everyday life, Ms. Fracci has struck an elegant figure, often appearing in public wearing soft, white fabrics, her dark hair parted in the middle. She was like a figure at the turn of the last century, Baryshnikov said.
She was most closely associated with the title role of Giselle, a young woman driven to madness and death after discovering the betrayal of her lovers. In The Times, Anna Kisselgoff wrote about a 1991 performance of Giselle by Ms. Fracci (she was 55 at the time) in which her foot barely seemed to touch the ground.
It was the image others have never matched, Ms. Kisselgoff added, the aerial specter that seemed to fly out of a lithograph.
Ms. Fracci played the role for over 30 years, in her fifties, and has been associated with a long list of famous dancers including Erik Bruhn, Rudolf Nureyev, Vladimir Vasiliev, Ivan Nagy, Paul Chalmer, M. Baryshnikov and even Julia Bocca, 31 years his junior.
As recently as January, she was invited by La Scala to give a master class on Giselle. (The class was filmed and is available on YouTube.) The dancers who participated, Nicoletta Manni and Martina Arduino, had both grown up watching a popular 1969 film version of Giselle, starring Ms. Fracci and Mr. Bruhn, based on an American Ballet Theater production.
This film shows all the qualities for which Mme Fracci is remembered: lightness on her feet, clean technique, sincerity and naturalness which gives the impression that the dance was breathing. Equally convincing is the great beauty of her face, which she uses to the fullest.
I studied this video from start to finish, over and over again, Ms. Arduino said by phone from Milan. Where her eyes looked, how she moved her arms. And when she came to give the master class, she said to me, you have to say with your eyes exactly what you mean.
Mr. Baryshnikov remembered this same quality. She had those huge, dark eyes, he said. She danced with them. And then there was the unnatural beauty of her face. Dancing with her was quite a fascinating experience.
Carla Fracci was born in Milan on August 20, 1936, daughter of Luigi Fracci, tram driver, and Santina Rocca, factory worker at the Innocenti machine factory. Carla loved to dance around the house, and when she was 9, family friends suggested that she could be adapted for ballet.
Despite being small and rather frail, she was accepted into the associated ballet school at La Scala, where one of her teachers was Vera Volkova, a pupil of Agrippina Vaganova, founder of modern Russian ballet technique.
Young Mme Fracci did not start ballet right away. School was an overwhelming boredom and a terrible chore, she told The Times in 1981. Then one day she found herself on stage in a childish role.
I was chosen as a girl with a mandolin in Sleeping Beauty, she says. Once on stage alongside Margot Fonteyn, I suddenly changed my mind. Dancing in front of an audience was something entirely different from dancing in school.
After graduating from the academy, she joined the La Scala ballet company.
Ms. Fracci had her first big break in 1956, when she was called upon to replace French ballerina Violette Verdy in a Cinderella Party production. Two years later, she became the principal dancer. The same year 1958, the choreographer John Cranko created for her the main female role of his new production of Romeo and Juliet. She continued to play the role several times during her career.
Very quickly, she also began to dance abroad, appearing for the first time with the London Festival Ballet, at Giselle in 1959. In 1962, she began another of her most famous roles, the sylph in La Sylphide, at the alongside Mr. Bruhn. The two were regular partners during Ms. Fraccis’ years as a member of the American Ballet Theater, from 1972 to 1976.
However, not all of her roles were tragic: she was also celebrated for her feeling of mischief in the comic ballet Copplia.
At the Ballet Theater, Ms. Fraccis’ repertoire has expanded to include dramatic ballets like Jos Limons, The Moors Pavane, Antony Tudors Lilac Garden and Medea, by John Butler. In 1991, she danced the role of Lizzie Borden in Agnes de Milles Fall River Legend. Ms. Kisselgoff described this performance as a rush of madness.
As her dancing career drew to a close in the 1990s, Ms. Fracci took on the role of director in several ballet companies, including those of the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples (1990-91), the Arena di Verona (1995-97) and the Opera di Roma (2000-10). She also got involved in politics, as a cultural advisor for the province of Florence from 2009 to 2014.
Besides Mr. Menegatti, her husband of 56 years and a director who had once been assistant to Luchino Visconti, Ms. Fracci is survived by her son, Francesco Menegatti, architect; his sister Marisa Fracci, also a dancer; and two grandchildren.
For us, as Italians, she represented the importance of dance, said Ms. Arduino, the dancer. Not just the steps, but the purity of the art. Something precious.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]