Carla Fracci, expressive dean of Italian ballet, dies at 84

Carla Fracci, grande dame of Italian ballet and one of the greatest ballerinas of the 20th century, admired for the naturalness and emotional directivity of her performances, died on Thursday at her home in Milan. She was 84 years old.

The cause was cancer, said her husband, Beppe Menegatti.

During her five-decade career, critics and audiences alike marveled at Ms. Fraccis’ ability to transcend technique, merging so completely with her characters that she seemed to become them. In Italy, she was called La Duse de la danse, as Clive Barnes of the New York Times wrote in 1977, in reference to the great 20th century Italian actress Eleonora Duse.

Pleasant alliteration aside, he continued, there is indeed a strong histrionic current underlying his performance, so that his smoothness, essential prettiness, can sometimes be torn apart by an unexpected display of almost volcanic emotivity.

Mikhail Baryshnikov, who danced with her in the 1970s, said in a phone interview that Ms. Fracci would subtly change her take of a role from one performance to the next. She never did the same, he said, and because of that she was really alive and very complete on stage.