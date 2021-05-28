Black Panther writer Ta-Nehisi Coates wants better for creators

TChalla and his allies. Picture: Daniel Acua, Brian Stelfreeze / Marvel

With Black Panther # 25 bringing Ta-Nehisi Coates Trail on the Marvel comic that turned Wakanda into a time travel, an intergalactic empiric to finish, the writers move to tell the next chapter of another comic book icon story, with Warner Bros. next superman movie about Kal-El black. Although Coates then moves on to a film project, his love for comics runs deep and his passion for the art form makes him want something better for other creators working in space.

In a recent interview with Polygon contributor (and former senior io9 editor)Evan narcissus, Coates expressed the deep debt he feels to Marvel for putting him in a position to say so. Black Panther stories. But Coates also spoke about how aware he was of how the entertainment industry that turns these stories into multi-billion dollar multimedia franchises is notalways in favor of the creators behind the comics on which their adaptations are based. I’m not talking about myself here, because I feel like someone lucky in the sense that I’ve been able to make a living in all kinds of other ways, Coates said. But there are people who make a living from comics. And I wish Marvel found better ways to compensate the creators who contributed to the creation of Black Panther Black Panther. I wish they found better ways to compensate the people who made Captain America Captain America.

Ed Brubaker and Steve Eptings Captain America’s arc of death was a story Coates viewed as an example of the kind of stuff and depth of classic character he wanted to achieve in his own race on the Captain America series. Brubaker himself recently spoke about his experience watch his portrayal of a comic book character be adapted into the centerpiece of a live-action movie franchise from which he hardly reaped the benefits, although he played a central role in its creation. In the Coates view, Brubakers Winter Soldier defined the character and set the plan for its recently featured live-action MCU counterpart. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and provokes logical thoughts.

I wish they had found ways to compensate for the author of the greatest Winter Soldier stories you’ll ever read. I don’t like that there is a Falcon and Winter Soldier show on tv and I hear Ed [Brubaker] that he can’t even come in contact with … I don’t like it. I do not like it. Look, I had a great time. I had an amazing time writing for Marvel. I am indebted to Marvel, he said. I love my editors, Wil, Tom, Alana, Sara, Martin … Chris. I had great people working with me. The corporate side of this, however … the corporate side of this is not pretty. It is not pretty at all. How you treat the people who create the basis for this, I don’t like it.

He continued: But to have it, and to make it bleed in this book, for Steve Epting to bleed in this book like he did, to see people making billions on top of billions, and for [Brubaker] to say he can’t receive a phone call. I don’t know what the relationship will look like in the future, but as a creator you are thinking about it. You think about the way people treat other people. You think about the way companies treat others. And I don’t like it, man.

While this is the nature of contract work where the intellectual property created ultimately belongs to the company that owns the rights to the characters, it is an aspect of the industry worth considering. matters, as publishers and studios continue to bring these stories to the big screen and to streaming. shows for the public to consume.

