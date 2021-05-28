Entertainment
John Davis, real singer behind Milli Vanilli, dies at 66
John Davis, one of the real singers behind lip-syncing duo Milli Vanilli, died from coronavirus this week
COLUMBIA, SC – John Davis, one of the real singers behind lip-syncing pop duo Milli Vanilli, died of coronavirus this week, his family said. He was 66 years old.
Davis died on Monday in Nuremberg, Germany, where he had lived and performed for a long time, his daughter Jasmin Davis said in a Facebook post.
We are incredibly sad and heartbroken, Davis told The Associated Press in a Facebook post.
Davis was credited with the backing vocals, but was truly a lead singer on Milli Vanilli’s albums, whose rapid rise in the music world was followed by an equally rapid fall.
After the first single Girl You Know Its True and # 1 hits including Blame It On the Rain and Girl Im Gonna Miss You, Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1989.
When it was revealed that neither of them actually sang on Milli Vanilli’s records, the band was stripped of the Grammys months later and disbanded, re-forming as Rob and Fab in 1991, but getting little success. commercial success. The duo faced legal challenges, including a successful lawsuit by 1960s band Blood, Sweat and Tears, which accused Morvan and Pilatus of stealing the Spinning Wheel tune for Girl You Know Its True.
Born in Anderson, South Carolina, Davis lived much of his life in Germany after being posted there for the first time in the U.S. Army in the 1970s, he told The Hustle podcast in an episode released in April.
He was living in the country as a musician in the 1980s when German music producer Frank Farian selected him to sing several times on a project of what he had done for a regular singing concert, but never gave him not said that others would synchronize his music. Davis said. Farian had him come to the studio late at night, separating him from the other artists, he said.
It wasn’t until later that he found out his voice was attributed to the Morvan, Davis told the podcast.
One evening I was sitting at home watching my TV and saw Fab singing Girl Im Gonna Miss You, ”he said.
Nuremberg radio stations have started to recognize Davis’ voice on Milli Vanilli’s tracks, the singer said. But Davis told the podcast that he made a lot of money from recordings and had a comfortable life, although he did not achieve fame, albeit fleeting, of the band’s faces.
The record Davis sang on has sold over 6 million copies in the United States alone. The five singles on the album were the top 5 hits.
Farian then repackaged songs that had been planned for a second Milli Vanilli album, but with Davis and another of the current singers listed as lead singers. The album reached the top 20 in Germany in 1991.
Pilatus, a former model who later turned to drugs, died alone at age 33 in a German hotel room in 1998.
Morvan and Davis remained on good terms, performing together on a German TV show in 2015. A documentary film about the rise and fall of Milli Vanilli is reportedly in the works.
Your energy was going to run out, the big smile you gave me and so many others over the years, well keep you forever in our hearts, Morvan tweeted about Davis on Friday. Your golden voice will continue to be heard, you best believe that these classic records will live like you for eternity.
Davis’s family created a GoFundMe to help pay for a service, which they called “one last performance, with people he loved and loved.”
He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his cheerful spirit, his love and most of all through his music, Jasmin Davis wrote on Facebook. He gave so much to the world!
Associated Press music editor Mesfin Fekadu in New York City contributed to this report.
Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.
picture credit
