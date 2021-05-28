William Zabka teases Johnny and Daniel’s relationship in Cobra Kai season 4





Cobra Kai star William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence on the show, teases what to expect from Johnny and Daniel’s relationship in Season 4.

Cobra Kai star, William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, teases Johnny and Daniels’ relationship in season 4. Thirty-four years after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeated Johnny in the 1984 All Valley tournament at the end of The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai became a huge hit for Netflix after the streaming service grabbed the series from YouTube Premium. Focused on Johnny and his efforts to rebuild his old karate dojo into sensei, Cobra Kai features a new influx of karate students, while also focusing on the enduring rivalry between Johnny and Daniel. Earlier this year, Cobra Kai Season 3 debuted and quickly topped Netflix’s audience ratings rankings. Composed of cameos The Karate Kidfranchise, scenes of violent fights and a lot of references from the 80s, Cobra Kai Season 3 featured some significant twists and a change in the dynamics of Johnny and Daniels after the duo opted to team up against Kreese. Now while Cobra Kai season 4 remains on the horizon, Zabka explains what to expect from Johnny and Daniel in the next episode. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Who Is Miguel’s Father In Cobra Kai? Every Theory of Season 4 Talk with Colliders Perri Nemiroff forConnection to the collider, Zabka teases that Johnny and Daniels’ new partnership will have a lot to overcome in Cobra Kai season 4. Admitting that the duo will have to go through years of animosity towards each other, Zabka suggests that the partnership between Johnny and Daniel presents a new arc for Johnny. Check out Zabka’s full commentary below: It’s a complicated feeling. On the one hand, Daniel almost saved him. Kreese was about to suffocate him. So I think he was purged at that time. There is a void [in] he, but he’s empowered with Daniel and there’s a good feeling of burying the hatchet. But there is also an intensity. They now have a common enemy in Kreese. So the feeling of that has been a relief in a way, I have a partner and we have the same goal here. But we have a lot of work to do, and there is still a lot of history between us. And were both different. And maybe it’s like, “We want this to work, and now here we are.” Of course, Cobra Kai season 4 appears to be gearing up to throw a lot of roadblocks for Johnny and Daniel, as it was recently announced that the titular antagonist of The Karate Kid 3, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffin), will return. As Terry is to be expected to realign his strengths with his old friend Kreese, now is the perfect time for Johnny and Daniel to have solidified a partner in each other, instead of being divided. Indeed, Cobra Kai continues to strategically place original characters in the storyline, and Terry Silvers ‘return will undoubtedly test the waters of Johnny and Daniels’ new partnership. Recently, Zabka opened up about the on-screen dynamic between Johnny and Daniel and revealed that the two had become close friends after their reunion at Pat Moritas, who played Mr. Miyagi, memorial service, and have since developed more chemistry. powerful than they had in The Karate Kid. While Johnny and Daniel are still at odds in many ways, including parenting choices, fighting styles, and family background, ultimately being on the same side can create a tremendous friendship that will last for years to come. Cobra Kai Season 4 debuts on Netflix later this year. Next: Cobra Kai: Why Season 4 Is Going To Be A Much Different Show Source: Collider Why WandaVision season 2 has become more likely (despite its ending)

About the Author Bethany guerrero

(405 published articles)

Bethany is a News Writer for ScreenRant and has been with the team since 2019. More from Bethany Guerrero







