Midnight Cowboy producer Jerome Hellman dead at 92





Jerome Hellman, the Oscar-winning producer of the groundbreaking 1969 film Midnight Cowboy, has passed away. He was 92 years old. During his career, Hellman also worked on the 1964s The World of Henry Orient, 1966s A Fine Madness, 1975s The Day of the Locust, and 1986s The Mosquito Coast, all in collaboration with a variety of notable directors. Her work as a producer for the 1978 Vietnam War film Coming Home, which won an Oscar for Best Screenplay, as well as the Oscars for Best Actress and Actor for cast members Jane Fonda and star of “Midnight Cowboy,” Jon Voight, is also noteworthy. The X-rated Midnight Cowboy is considered today to represent a turning point in Hollywood for his portrayal of homosexuality and prostitution. Despite being controversial and self-explanatory, the film ended up winning the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture, a fate Hellman admitted would one day pass. I was so sure we weren’t gonna win, I didn’t even prepare a speech, Hellman Told the Los Angeles Times in 2005. I probably only said 10 words. It has to be the shortest speech in Oscar history. I did not thank [director] John [Schlesinger] or the actors or my mother or my father. The film remains the only X-rated film in history to win an Oscar for Best Picture. (His grade has since been lowered to a single R.) Hellman is credited with advocating for Dustin Hoffman to play Ratso Rizzo’s fatty sidekick character in the film. Shortly after seeing him in the 1966 off-Broadway play Eh? Hellman returned with Schlesinger. They went backstage and immediately gifted him Midnight Cowboy, Schlesingers partner of 37 years, Michael Childers, told the Post in 2019. Director John Schlesinger and producer Jerome Hellman in 1969. Courtesy of Everett Collection In 1967, The Graduate opened, propelling Hoffman to such a height of stardom that Midnight Cowboy had to hire bodyguards to prevent hundreds of teenage girls from entering his trailer, Childers said. Before embarking on production and directing, Hellman worked as a talent agent in New York City. Before the big screen, he also worked on live television series. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Empleton Hellman, a daughter and a son, Variety reported. Jerome Hellman receives Best Picture for Elizabeth Taylor’s “Midnight Cowboy”. Everett Collection / Everett Collar

