



Not to be the bearer of bad news, but Paddington 2 lost its recently earned honor as Best Picture of All Time by Rotten Tomatoes’ freshness ratings. You’ll remember the headlines from last month when Citizen Kane lost its 100% rating on the review aggregation site decades ago due to a recently uncovered negative review from 1941. The disruption led fans to declare 2018 highly regarded. Paddington 2 as the new best picture because it now had the most reviews of all the titles which also had a 100 percent rating. Now there has been another update that changes all of that. A new review has hit Paddington in a branch – at a score of 99%. The article was from Cinematographic Authority and critic Eddie Harrison, who seemed to know precisely what he was doing, noting somewhat defensively: Paddington 2 negatively for BBC radio when it was released in 2017, and on several occasions thereafter, and I stand by every word of my criticism. “ New Paddington 2 Criticism criticized the Warm-hearted adventure film for deviating from the spirit of Michael Bond’s children’s books, being “contrived and ridiculous,” Paddington being “overconfident, sarcastic and brooding,” asserted “on racial grounds and Identity, the key to Paddington’s character, is not addressed, ”and added that voice actor Ben Whishaw sounded“ like a member of an indie-pop group descended from a nerve-racking ketamine effect. “ Some Paddington 2 Fans accuse Harrison of trolling to poison the critical pool in the wake of recent headlines, but it’s worth noting that he’s credited with over 600 reviews on the site dating back decades, and most don’t seem particularly annoying. . That said, it’s probably worth pointing out that he gave positive reviews to Johnny mnemonic, Ice Age: Collision Course and Dumb and Dumber To (this would be the sequel, not the original). Of course, it’s also worth pointing out that this is all getting more and more ridiculous – Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t even designate a movie as ‘better’, per se, it’s just a way of interpreting imperfect data on a website. imperfect aggregation in an imperfect world as people try to find meaning in their lives – much like a bear looking for the right gift for his aunt’s birthday. So which movie made its way to the top and won the title of Paddington’s Honeypot? It would be the years 1999 Toy story 2, something that moviegoers can at least all feel right about.







