Joker 2 can’t have Batman but he can have other Gotham villains

As Warner Bros. Studios moves forward withJoker 2, the sequel should focus on other Gotham City villains, as they can’t make Batman in the Jokerverse just yet. While there have been several iterations of Joker on the big and small screen, only one has gone on to have its own movie franchise. With Joaquin Phoenix the last actor to bring it to life in 2019, Jokerwas a huge success, both critically and financially, becoming one of the few comic book films to be nominated for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Phoenix’s performance earned him an Oscar for Best Actor, following the late Health Ledger, who posthumously won the Best Supporting Actor category for his portrayal of Joker inThe black Knight. While a sequel toJokerwas not originally planned, following its positive business and receptive results, Warner Bros.Joker 2. Todd Phillips, who directed the first opus, is said to have signed on to write the script for the sequel. Whether the director directs or notJoker 2remains to be seen, but it is not impossible.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

RELATED: The Dark Knight: Why Heath Ledger’s Joker Licks His Lips So Much

SinceJoker 2appears to be in the early stages, no plot details are known at this time. The first film concluded with Arthur Fleck completing his transformation into the Clown Prince of Crime. It also kicked off the Bruce Wayne origin story after his parents were murdered. While it would be natural for the next story to be about Batman and Joker, it’s still too early. Instead of,Joker 2should continue to invest in the development of Phillips’ Gotham City and the villains the Dark Knight will one day fight.

Bruce Wayne is too young to be Batman in Joker 2

When Joker introduces Bruce, he is between 8 and 11 years old, barely a teenager at this point. Yes Joker 2 was making a huge time jump so that it could feature a Bruce in his twenties, he skips at least ten years of Arthur’s life. Since this franchise is called Joker, and not Batman, doing a flashforward just to see Bruce become Gotham’s protector takes Arthur’s journey. Although Joker sets the stage for Bruce’s journey, he’s not the main character in this universe.

The time lapse inJoker 2will likely be that it picks up either a year or two after the events of the first installment. If so, Bruce will likely be 12-13 years old, which obviously erases the idea that he’s Batman in the sequel. It’s not unlikely, however, that Bruce will appear in some capacity in the second installment. But just because Bruce is currently too young to be the Dark Knight.Joker 2I can’t prepare for what will become what Gotham City DC fans know and love.

Joker prepares Gotham’s downfall for crime

As much as Joker talks about the evolution of Arthur becoming Batman’s famous foe, it was also the origin story of how Gotham City begins to fall. At the start of the film, as Arthur goes through his life, he takes his first steps in becoming The Joker when he murders three businessmen who work for Wayne Enterprises. But once Thomas Wayne makes humiliating accusations against the people who are “below” the victims, calling them clowns, a movement is born against the upper class society of Gotham.

RELATED: What Every Joker Movie Reveals About Their Batman

Even though Arthur hadn’t planned for this to happen, it worked to his advantage as the movement recognizes him as a hero. While his supporters start out as protesters, they eventually turn into rioters by the end of Joker. After Arthur’s horrible visit to Live! With Murray Franklin, he comes full circle as The Joker, with quite a move that embraces him for whatever he may have started. While Gotham is already in pretty bad shape at the start of the film, the climax marks the point when the city really begins to fall into crime, and it’s only just getting started.

Joker 2 May Showcase Batman’s Thieves Gallery

Based on the end of the first installment, it sets the stage for Joker 2 do something that looks like what the prequel Batman show Gotham done for five seasons on FOX. While primarily narrated from the perspective of James Gordon, Gotham heavily focused on Batman villains before they became their respective comic book counterparts. As the series followed Bruce’s education, Gotham showed the evolution of the gallery of the future Batman Rogue. It’s a concept that would work cinematically in Joker 2, especially if the sequel gets an R rating, which allows the creative team to get even darker.

The Joker may be Batman’s most iconic villain in mythology, but so many of Bruce’s enemies exist in the world of Gotham City. In the Jokerverse there is an endless amount of enemies that have not yet been “born”, so to speak. From popular DC villains like The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Scarecrow, The Riddler, and the Court of Owls, there is potential for great world-building inJoker 2, if it’s something they incorporate. It wouldn’t be shocking if Arthur’s actions influenced someone like Edward Nygma or Oswald Cobblepot to enter the criminal underworld.

Joker 2 may still be Batman’s true origin

DespiteJoker 2not being able to already have that version of Bruce as Batman, that doesn’t mean the franchise can’t serve as his origin story. The other tragic element of Bruce losing his parents the way he did is how it forces him to grow up quickly. When the Waynes are murdered, it’s the end of Bruce’s childhood and it changes him forever. Yes Joker Gotham is starting to fall into the hands of criminals, especially if it spawns Batman’s Gallery of Thugs, it lays the groundwork for why the city will need a crime fighter.

RELATED: Why The Joker Can’t Appear In The Batman Franchise

Imagine the scenario ifJoker 2leads to a third installment; the trilogy could end with Gotham at its lowest, which is why Batman must be born. The older Bruce grows, the closer he will be to becoming the protector of the city vigilante. Since the Batman origin story was told repeatedly, theJokerThe franchise can be about the city’s journey in how it becomes what Gotham DC fans have learned. Rather than showing Bruce Wayne’s desire to become the Batman and how he becomes the Bat,Joker 2 can demonstrate the reason Why he must become the bat.

Since this is the first time a supervillain in DC Films history has obtained their own franchise, there are plenty of waysJoker 2can go. If Arthur is the creator of the Batman Thugs Gallery in this universe, that would be an intriguing concept for the character’s media legacy. Hopefully more details on Joker 2, and where this franchise is going in general, will emerge sooner rather than later.

NEXT: Zack Snyder’s Perfect Dark Knight Returns Movie Cast

Cast of Zack Snyder’s Perfect Dark Knight Returns





About the Author