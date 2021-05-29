Marvel’s delays make 2023 the first year with five MCU movie releases





Marvel Studios is delaying release dates for two untitled films, making 2023 the first year with the release of five MCU films.

Marvel Studios is delaying release dates for two upcoming mysteries Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, resulting in five MCU movies slated for 2023. Kevin Feige and the MCU team kept the Phase 4 slate a mystery until after.Avengers: EndgameThe release of, but they spent the latter half of 2019 unveiling several films slated for release by the end of 2021, not to mention the first wave of MCU Disney + shows. COVID-19 has drastically altered those plans, but Marvel is finally gaining a foothold when it comes to its long-term film plans. The cinema part of phase 4 begins soon withBlack WidowLong-awaited release in theaters and on Disney +. This is one of four MCU films slated for release before the end of 2021, and Marvel has already confirmed release dates for four additional films in 2022. More recently, the studio announced the first two blockbusters. MCU fans will see in 2023.Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania andGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debut that year, but Disney already had two more spots on its 2023 release schedule for the mysterious Marvel films. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Predicting The Other Two Marvel Movies Of 2023 According toComic, Walt Disney Studios has announced changes to its release schedule and they are impacting the MCU. A Marvel mystery film that was slated for October 2022 has been pushed back a full year to October 7, 2023. This delay has led Marvel Studios to also move its untitled November film from November 3 to November 10, 2023. Marvel Studios has also moved July 28. , 2023 release date not claimed. The delay means 2023 will be the first time the MCU releases five films in a single calendar year. The 2023 slate is as follows: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 02/17/2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3– 5/5/2023

Untitled Marvel – 07/28/2023

Untitled Marvel – 10/07/2023

Untitled Marvel – 10/11/2023 Without confirmation on which MCU plans will occupy those 2023 release dates, fans will have to speculate on what might hit theaters at that time. Marvel Studios is developing several films that do not have confirmed release dates.Blade and Jon Watt’sFantastic 4 are both serious contenders for one of these vacancies. Movies like Deadpool 3 andCaptain america 4 could claim the film’s additional 2023 release date given its status at Marvel Studios. It is also possible that they are working on a secret project that will be ready in two years. Whatever movies are released on those dates won’t change the fact that Marvel Studios is somehow continuing to ramp up production. Despite all the talk about superhero fatigue and the audience that ends up being exhausted by the flood of MCU content, Disney and Marvel are showing no signs of slowing down. Let’s not forget that there are several MCU Disney + shows in development as well. Five films in 2023 – plus several Disney + shows – is a lofty goal and will surely test how many Marvel movies audiences want to see each year. Now we’ll have to wait and see if Marvel sticks to that plan or ditch any of these new ones. MCU 2023 release dates at a later stage. MORE: Marvels New Phase 4 Slate: Every MCU Movie Release Date (2021-2023) Source: Comic Thor: Love & Thunder Set Images Teases Fat Thor’s Weight Loss

