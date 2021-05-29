Hollywood numbers blast Republicans for blocking Jan 6 commission – Deadline





After Senate Republicans blocked debate on a proposal to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurgency, a number of Hollywood figures lashed out at lawmakers and some saw it as a rallying cry to end to systematic obstruction. The Senate voted 54-35 to move forward with debate on legislation to form the commission, falling short of the 60 votes needed. This happened despite pressure on individual senators Thursday by police officers and family members of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Hill police officer who died in the insurgency. Kerry Washington tweeted: “The responsibility is not partisan.” She has included a link to images of the insurgency. The responsibility is not partisan. https://t.co/3c67K2eYQy – Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) May 28, 2021 Screenwriter Michael Green wrote: “The Democratic Party: Politely asking the murderers not to murder them since 1969. “ Related story Senate Republicans block Commission to investigate Jan 6 insurgency The Democratic Party: Politely asking the murderers not to murder them since 1969. – Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) May 28, 2021 He later wrote: “Come on, we’ve all seen West Wing, promise Manchin VP under Harris and are doing this already. Maybe the problem here is Democrats would all like to be in the West Wing while Republicans spot the cosplay relief. Bradley Whitford tweeted: “ You are a coward @SenatorSinema . Shame on you. ”It was a reference to Kyrsten Sinema, who did not vote, along with 10 other senators. You are a coward @SenatorSinema. Shame on you. – Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 28, 2021 Others pointed out that the Republicans’ ability to block the commission via the threat of systematic obstruction underscored the need to end the legislative maneuver, which requires 60 votes for most laws to pass. Otherwise, the Senate would have proceeded to consider the bill. Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote: “The Republicans in the Senate are blocking the January 6 commission using the most undemocratic tool in their arsenal. Instead of yelling into a pillow, direct that rage to your Senators’ voicemail and tell them to #EndTheFilibuster . “ Senate Republicans are blocking the Jan.6 commission using the most undemocratic tool in their arsenal. Instead of yelling into a pillow, lead that rage to your Senators voicemail and tell them to #EndTheFilibuster. https://t.co/iU32ewrHJT – Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 28, 2021 Rob Reiner tweeted: “No more f-ing around. It’s time for President Biden and Senator Schumer to start wringing the arms of the LBJ, getting rid of Jim Crow’s filibuster, and saving democracy. We watch it go by before our eyes. No more fucking. It’s time for President Biden and Senator Schumer to start wringing the arms of the LBJ, getting rid of Jim Crow’s filibuster, and saving democracy. We watched it slip away before our eyes. – Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 28, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos