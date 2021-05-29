Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Manushi Chhilla, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, and more …
Manushi Chhillar roped by Unicef to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene
Bombay– On Friday, on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was roped by Unicef to raise public awareness of the issue in India.
“Poor menstrual hygiene affects the health and well-being of women and especially girls, but we don’t discuss it very often. The current culture of silence, misinformation and harmful myths around menstruation deprives many girls of the future and the opportunities they deserve, ”said Manushi, who works on menstrual hygiene awareness in India. through the Shakti project.
The current Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated menstruation-related issues for women and girls, such as disruption of access to health products and correct period information and more.
She added: “Covid-19, lockdown and security precautions have disrupted access to sanitary products, adding to the challenges they face. We must speak out to dispel taboos and stigma related to menstruation, sensitize men and boys to support girls; and supporting the availability of essential health commodities for girls and women in times of crisis. “
John Abraham and Pooja Bhatt thank Delhi police for arresting 2 people for beating stray dog to death
Mumbai / New Delhi– A day after Delhi police arrested two people for brutally beating and killing a stray dog, Bollywood actor John Abraham took a moment to appreciate the strength to take swift action against them and also urged the office of the Prime Minister to raise his voice against animal brutality. .
Southeast Delhi DCP RP Meena on Thursday said police arrested two people for mercilessly beating a stray dog.
The video of the dog being beaten with a stick had gone viral on social media.
He said the police had registered a case at the Okhla Industrial Zone Police Station over the complaint of Gaurav Gupta, animal protection officer of People for Animals, an NGO.
Speaking to Twitter, Abraham said: “Thank you DCP South East Delhi and your team for your swift action against this horrific act. We need more officers like you to come together and implement tougher animal cruelty laws. I urge Blue Cross India and PMO India and others to come together against violence of this type. Brutality in any form should not be tolerated. Raise your voice against animal cruelty! “
Meena also responded to the Bollywood actor’s tweet and said, “Thank you John Abraham for calling and appreciating the efforts of the DCP South East Delhi team for responding quickly and arresting the accused.”
Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt also thanked Delhi police for taking swift action against the defendants on Friday.
In a series of tweets, she said, “Gratitude for the quick action taken! This will go a long way in ensuring safety and compassion for animals. “
In another tweet, she said: “Thank you DCP South East Delhi. It is really very necessary! Your quick action and your stance on the same is really appreciated. “
Akshay Kumar urges everyone to #BreakTheTaboo on menstrual hygiene day
Bombay– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar urged everyone to break taboos around menstruation on World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Friday.
Akshay cited his 2018 release “Pad Man” to highlight the problem. R. Balki’s film was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, an entrepreneur from a small town in Tamil Nadu who invented cheap sanitary napkins to raise awareness in rural areas. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.
“Today is World Menstrual Hygeine Day. Doing #Padman in 2018 opened my eyes to what women go through because of stigma and lack of basic sanitation. Fortunately, things are improving year by year. @mrsfunnybones and I will stay with the cause forever. #BreakTheTaboo, ”Akshay wrote on Twitter, tagging his wife Twinkle Khanna who tweets as @mrsfunnybones and is one of the producers of the 2018 film.
Commenting on Akshay Kumar’s tweet, fans appreciated the actor for choosing a topic like menstruation and sanitary napkins for his film.
“Thank you for bringing such a sensitive issue to the general public sir, you are forever our idol, more power for you,” commented one fan.
“More than the Boxoffice numbers, it won everyone’s love, respect and appreciation,” another fan wrote.
Sonakshi Sinha: The current situation prompts us to think about climate change
Bombay– Actress Sonakshi Sinha says it’s important to value the environment in which we live.
“We find ourselves in the environment that we create for ourselves, and we have to make sure that it is beautiful. The current situation around us makes us think seriously about climate change and the kind of effect it has on our planet. As responsible individuals, if we make small, lasting changes to our daily routine, together we can create a healthier environment in which to live, ”she says.
On World Environment Day on June 5, Sonakshi, along with actress Tara Sharma, will be seen on the “Earth Champions” digital property, featured on Sony’s BBC Earth Instagram page.
On screen, Sonakshi is set to make her web series debut with “Fallen,” where she plays a cop. She is also part of “Bulbul Tarang”, which will have a digital release, and will be seen in the movie “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.
Kunal Kemmu is an Insta poet!
Bombay– Actor Kunal Kemmu revealed his poetic side on social media on Friday, writing random thoughts about the pandemic and the recent wave of cyclones rhyming.
“Both times and bad weather at sea are troubled
But the happiness will start with you and me
Times can be tough and smiles can be rare
We may have to change some things old and new
We are able to make things better inside and out
We will see through this too, without a doubt
Sometimes it can look dark and never seem to change
The best and worst thing about time is that nothing lasts forever, ”he wrote.
Kunal posted his poem along with two photos on Instagram, sporting a bright blue t-shirt as he stared intently at the camera. (IANS)
