If Universal Orlando gets DreamWorks Destination, what should Hollywood get?





Whenever theme parks polls, one of the top rated and requested activities is seeing and meeting characters. This is especially true for children who visit parks. That’s why I was happy to see the area that previously housed “A Day in the Park with Barney” at Universal Studios Florida transform into a new kids’ space with characters from DreamWorks. DreamWorks Destination hasn’t officially opened its doors yet, but it got me thinking about how Universal Studios Hollywood could and should do something similar. If you are not familiar with DreamWorks Destination, this is basically a dedicated place for people to see various DreamWorks icons (including characters from “Trolls”, “Madagascar”, “Shrek” and more) with an atmosphere of dance party style and photo opportunities. I imagine that in the future this will also include meetings and greetings. It’s a simple but effective concept, and in the grand scheme of things, it’s a fairly inexpensive form of new entertainment for a theme park. Would love to see something similar created at Universal Studios Hollywood, but instead of a DreamWorks destination, maybe a lighting destination. With the opening of The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash !, in addition to Minion’s various offerings on the Upper Lot, a small Illumination neighborhood has been created. So having a dance party and a nearby hangout area full of Illumination characters would make a lot of sense. The most obvious place to put something like this would be Universal Plaza, which is right next to the Illumination District. Universal Plaza is a large property right in the middle of the Upper Lot which mainly features dancing fountains. It’s also used for some special events throughout the year, but the biggest of those events is Grinchmas – and guess who directed the most recent Grinch animated movie? That’s right, Illumination. It might be interesting to see an updated Grinchmas in Hollywood with the most recent version of the character (instead of a rendition from over 20 years ago) in a location dedicated to the studio that created it. Another place that might make sense is the adjacent French Street. My gut tells me that with the removal of Baker Street to create Pets Place, French Street will likely be demolished in the near future. I think it would be fun to see yet another Illumination property pictured here to continue the neighborhood. Immediately next door is Universal’s Animal Actors, in which “The Secret Lives of Pets” could be strongly linked if they wanted to continue the neighborhood even further. Imagine, if Illumination were to make such a big imprint on the Upper Lot, in addition to the already existing DreamWorks Theater, The Simpsons Ride and Springfield, Universal Studios Hollywood’s Upper Lot could feature a lot of animation. That would be making quite a statement to its biggest competitor, Disneyland. The point is, guests love to see and meet their favorite characters. Since Universal Studios Hollywood has a fairly small overall footprint, I feel like I constantly encounter characters while walking in the park. Having a dedicated space for Illumination characters could on top of what Universal is already doing well and help improve the new Illumination District (and I think it will eventually expand). Do you like to see dedicated character spaces like this concept, or would you rather see them roam the parks instead? If there was a lighting destination for the characters, which characters would you like to see there? If you have any theme park topics that you would like to hear my opinion on, let me know in the comments. You might see it appear in a future DePaoli on DeParks. Jeff DePaoli is a producer and voice over artist living in Los Angeles. He can be heard as the voice of Disney Trivia on Alexa as well as the host of “Dizney Coast to Coast,” the unofficial Disney fan podcast. Receive FREE your “Hidden Mickeys of America”, “On the Rohde Again”, “Theme Park Comfort Kit” and more at DizneyCoastToCoast.com.







