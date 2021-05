From Alia Bhatt to Gauri Khan, Bollywood celebrities also spent Thursday watching the FRIENDS reunion

Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Gauri Khan, among others, joined fans to celebrate the special reunion episode of Friends, which premiered on Thursday. The long-awaited TV event aired in India on ZEE5 and garnered a million views within hours of its release. Alia took to Instagram Stories and shared a poster of the show’s six core cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – and captioned it “All”. She also included a heart emoji. Malaika took to Instagram Stories to share the same poster, but did not leave a comment. A screenshot of Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story. Interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, also took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of special friends-themed cupcakes. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor, shared a photo of the six cast members and wrote “Oooof,” accompanied by heart emojis. Actor Kishwer Merchant shared a video of his night out with husband Suyyash Rai. Sophie Choudry took to Twitter and wrote: “The #Friends meeting has been watched and it’s overwhelming. I laughed and cried with all my heart… sometimes both at the same time! What about Ross and Rachel reading THIS scene…? !! Uff, sweetheart !! Still the most impressive cast of the most epic series. “ Friends, which debuted in 1994, was America’s top-rated comedy for six years and has aired in over 200 countries. The final was watched by 52 million Americans, eight million more than the Academy Awards that year. Also Read: Friends The Reunion Review: A Nostalgic Journey Only For Hardcore Fans Ben Winston directed the special episode. It also features guest stars such as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Related stories

