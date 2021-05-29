Connect with us

Forget Thanos, the Eternals must explain not to interfere with evil human history

The Eternals finally make their MCU debut and face questions after ignoring Thanos. But there is a bigger oversight that they should explain as well.

Eternal has a lot to answer for in terms of the absence of the titular group in human history. An immortal race of divine beings created by even more divine Celestials, the Eternals will make their MCU arc in the highly anticipated Chlo Zhao effort, now slated for November 2021. As revealed in theEternal trailer, how Sersi, Ikaris, and Kingo arrived on Earth thousands of years ago, while humans were still in their early stages. Assimilating into human society, the Eternals have been in hiding ever since and will not make their presence known until 2023 from the MCU’s calculation. This poses a delicate moral question for the gang – why haven’t they given the Avengers a helping hand against Thanos?

Sersitry solve this problem in the lastEternal trailer. According to the character of Gemma Chan, they have subtly guided humanity out of the shadows, advanced technology, and provided a valuable helping hand, without ever directly interfering in human affairs. This suggests that when Thanos threatened the entire universe, the Eternals had no choice but to sit down. Unfortunately, this reasoning is more fragile than John Walker’s Captain America shield. What dictates that the Eternals can help develop Earth’s farming techniques, but can’t stop a delighted Titan from wiping out half of all life?

While the Eternals’ relationship with Thanos is important, the group has an even bigger question to answer: Why did they sit down and allow Earth’s historic worst atrocities to happen? From wars and genocides to starvation and disease, the Eternals have been inactive long before Thanos, and their policy of non-interference makes even less sense in that context. theEternal The trailer literally shows Sersi irrigating dry crops on human farmland. If this act falls within the parameters of “permitted interference”, why is hunger still so prevalent in the world – especially in the post-Blipland landscape represented byFalcon and the Winter Soldier?

Eternals Trailer

Like religious leaders in real life, the Eternals might argue that humanity needs agency to make its own mistakes; that without war, hardship and disaster, the Earth could never reach its full potential, and interference from the Eternals would prevent it. This argument only goes that far, however. As a result of the aforementioned historical atrocities, children have been killed, entire races have been persecuted, and those in desperate need have been routinely exploited by the rich and powerful. At any point, an Eternal could have penetrated and solved these issues with their immense power or cutting edge technology, and not to do so is a damning accusation of the alien state of mind. If they were so determined to leave humanity on their own, why settle on Earth? Why intervene a little, but not make a significant effort to erase the suffering?

WhenEternal finally released later this year, deeper reasons for the team’s neglect will almost certainly come to light. Maybe Sersi and the otherstried taking a stronger hand with humans, but only made matters worse. They may have become jaded and bitter at humanity’s strange ability to be its own worst enemy, and simply gave up. Having said that, theEternal The trailer gives no indication of such unease, as Sersi speaks proudly about Earthlings, and the group jokingly discusses the next Avengers leader. Nonetheless, a darker reason for the Eternals’ lack of help during humanity’s darkest times may emerge.

Eternal could also reveal that the secret colonists of our planet did not get involved in human history because the Celestials prevented them from doing so, although this explanation raises its own ethical questions. If Tony Stark can sacrifice himself to defeat Thanos, surely the Eternals can risk the wrath of the Celestials by preventing a world war or by restraining a devastating tsunami. The only justifiable reason for being so laissez-faire would be that the Celestials threaten to destroy Earth (or the entire galaxy) if the natural course of history is altered. Most of the Eternals would have desperately wanted to intervene, both for Thanos and well before. , but not without risking an even more serious threat from beyond the stars.

