Bollywood unites for Poker for a cause: a Poker High initiative where the community represents humanity





Top Indian Bollywood Bloodline Poker Players Are Raising Their Hand To Compassionately Giving And Fundraising For The Rahat Covid Project: An Initiative Of The Shri Hriday Narain Dhawan Charitable Trust. Here’s a new way a bunch of Bollywood folks and some of India’s top poker players will be engaging to help with the coronavirus pandemic. Poker High for Project Rahat Covid is a home poker tournament slated for May 30 at 6 p.m., with 30% of the proceeds going to Project Rahat Covid, raising money for hospital beds in the Unnao district of the Uttar Pradesh, the largest in India. constituency. Siddhanth Kapoor said, “May our community give back to humanity in an important way. Celebrities like Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anita Hasandani, Raj Kundra, Sikander Kher, among others, share their support in solidarity. Harsh Kapoor said, proud of Siddhanth and poker high for doing this, I love the game too and will play this tournament ”. Bollywood Unites for Humanity allowing the assimilation of our star-studded gaming environment that confronts some of the best amateur poker players in the country. The game is open to all poker players, but even observers will be able to interact with top card players with Bollywood pedigree. Participants from different poker platforms and many top poker players will participate. Gaurav Gaggar of pokerhigh said In these troubled times, we at pokerhigh are very grateful to Siddhanth Kapoor for supporting our Poker for a Cause initiative by amplifying this fundraising tournament at all levels. We are also grateful to all the players who participate and do their part to help make hospital beds at Unnao UP. In these difficult times, we are happy that the Poker High team has reached out to support our efforts for the people of Unnao and Uttar Pradesh, we wish them the best of luck for their next tournament. Said Shaalin Tandon, administrator – Shri Hriday Narain Dhawan trust. Also, Harman Baweja said that Siddhanth may bluff you on the poker table, scare you on screen but he will always win your heart with his actions. Good luck and a big thank you to him and the team for raising funds for the humanitarian crisis we face today. Pranav Premnarayen added In these times of testing, a truly new example of how the poker community comes together and works for humanity The game of the night will be Texas hold em, which is: Two cards, called hole cards, are dealt face down to each player, then five community cards are dealt face up in three stages. The buy-in is 1500 rupees of which 450 goes to charity and the house takes no rake. The game will be hosted by Siddhanth Kapoor, one of the Indian Bollywood stars, and it all kicks off at 6 p.m. on May 10. Those who wish to participate can do so online via www.pokerhigh.com







