Beloved Hollywood watch brand Hamilton teams up with ‘Far Cry 6’ video game – The Hollywood Reporter





Having starred in over 500 films, Hamilton’s military-inspired watches are soon coming to the world of cinematic gaming. Pennsylvania-born watchmaker teams up with Far cry 6 to launch its very first in-game watch in tandem with the launch of the Ubisoft adventure title on October 7. Far cry 6 Main character Dani Rojas will wear Hamilton’s Khaki Field Titanium Auto watch during his mission to “free the fictional nation of Yara from the reign of a ruthless dictator”, by A liberation. Joining the cast of the game as the villain is The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito. Players will earn the rugged (and completely virtual) wristwatch after completing their first mission – and yes, fans will eventually have the option of purchasing the Hamilton x Far cry 6 watch offline too. Until then, buy the original Hamilton Khaki Field watch alongside the company’s other top-selling tickers that have appeared on the big screen. If you are purchasing an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. 1. Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Automatic Watch Far cry 6 character Dani Rojas wears the Khaki Field Titanium Auto Watch with a brown leather strap. Featuring Swiss-made movements, an option of use with or without a date, and an 80-hour power reserve, the classic silhouette is housed in a lightweight 42mm titanium case inspired by classic watches from the army. Hamilton Hamilton Khaki Titanium Automatic Watch

$ 995

Buy now 2. Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Automatic Watch If all-black-all is more your style, this elegant and luxurious Khaki Field Titanium Auto watch comes with a textured rubber strap, dark dial and clear numbers. Hamilton Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Titanium Watch

$ 995

Buy now 3. Hamilton Khaki Field mechanical watch James Marsden wore this 38 millimeter stainless steel version of the Khaki Field mechanical watch while playing the role of Tom Wachowski in the 2020s Sonic the hedgehog. Inspired by the original 1960s watch, this everyday piece features a dark dial, luminescent numerals and a durable NATO strap. . Hamilton Khaki Mechanical Watch

$ 495

Buy now 4. Hamilton Khaki Aviation X-Wind Auto Chrono Watch As seen on Liam Hemsworth as Jake Morrison in Independence Day: resurgence, Hamilton ready for the pilot Khaki Aviation X-Wind Watch features an innovative drift angle calculator (a first in watch design) to equip pilots with more accurate crosswind calculations. A 44mm stainless steel case and brown leather strap complete its sporty and user-friendly look. Hamilton Khaki Aviation X-Wind Auto Chrono Watch

$ 1,595

Buy now 5. Hamilton Jazzmaster Day Date automatic watch Hamilton Jazzmaster Day Date automatic watch was worn by Sandra Bullock in her role as Debbie Ocean in Ocean’s Eight. The modern watch features a 40mm stainless steel case with a white dial and a dark brown crocodile embossed leather strap. Hamilton Hamilton Jazzmaster Day Date Automatic Watch

$ 795

Buy now 6. Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman Automatic Watch Designed for the tactical submarine teams of the US Navy, the Khaki navy blue Frogman watch starred in the 1951 film The frogmen and was most recently worn by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played David Kane / Black Manta in 2018 Aquaman. The watch brand updated the original watch with modern technology including a unidirectional rotating bezel and improved water resistance and visibility underwater. Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman Automatic Watch

$ 1,095

Buy now







