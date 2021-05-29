AMC, Cinemark, Regal Cinemas Lift COVID mask rule mandatory





Photo credit: Noam Galai / Getty Images It will help you hide how much you cry about the family for F9, but of course go ahead and return to the cinema without a mask, provided you are fully immunized. At least that’s the official announcement made on Friday by AMC Theaters. In accordance with the latest CDC guidelines and after consultation with public health experts, guests of AMC theaters who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face masks at AMC sites, unless mandated by national ordinances or local said in a press release, according to Hollywood journalistPeople who are not fully vaccinated are advised to continue to wear masks. All other aspects of AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures, including seat blocking, remain in place for the time being. Between the current vaccine rollout and the three-day Memorial Day weekend, it’s not entirely surprising that cinemas across the country want to usher in so many moviegoers to A quiet place 2 or Cruella like feeling comfortable attending. As for how individual theaters can ensure that bare-faced attendees have indeed received their full set of COVID-19 vaccines, well, the lack of guidance suggests they can rely on the system to rely on. old-fashioned honor. Cinemark Theaters and Regal Cinemas have also updated in the same way their policies, by deadline. The CDC continues to recommend masks and social distancing for unvaccinated people. Masks will not be required unless required by national and local guidelines, says the Regals website. When masks are mandatory, they can only be removed by eating and drinking while sitting in an auditorium. In other words, keep one in your back pocket, until you and your eight to twelve snacks are safe in your seat.

