Kishwer Merchantt talks about couch casting in Bollywood

TV actor Kishwar Merchant talks about Couch Casting in Bollywood and how it influenced him. The actors are two Bollywood films, “Bheja Fry 2” and “Hum Tum aur Shabana”. She shared details of how she was asked to “sleep with a hero,” who was a “big name” in the industry.

In a conversation with The Times of India, she said: My mother was with me. I was told I had to sleep with a brave man. I politely declined the offer and we left. I’m not saying ki ye bahut hota hai or it’s normal. Industry badnaam hai lekin har Industry mein ye cheez hoti hai (industry is notorious, but it happens in any sector) ”, she added that“ super celebrities ”are involved in this scenario.

But Kishwar believes that the tragic experience of throwing a sofa wasn’t the reason she pulled her away from Bollywood.

“I was focused on my job. I like television better. I worked on both quality and quantity. I am very happy that my career has taken shape. I’m more focused on TV because I think it’s more recognized on TV. A small role in a movie doesn’t help at all, ”she added.

When asked if he was trying to get into Bollywood early, the actor said, “I went to a meeting, but for some reason I found out I didn’t have a face from. Bollywood and that I was not good at dancing. And I’m wearing a bikini. I wasn’t good at it. After getting married, Toda Freedom Mira High Fida Utaya Jaata High. But I think the television was a nice job. “

Kishwer Merhcantt and her husband Suyyash Rai (both participating in “Bigg Boss 9”) were pregnant with their first child and she gave details of her pregnancy journey.

She said, “I feel good and happy, but at the same time I’m nervous. It’s a bag of emotions. We weren’t planning on having a baby, so I was surprised when I got pregnant. I am both The first reaction after showing a positive reaction on the face was “What!” But overnight, I was ready like I was going to be a parent. “

“My mother wanted me to have a baby. Just a week before I got pregnant, I was told to freeze the eggs.