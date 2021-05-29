MZU Zombie Art Honors All The Dead MCU Characters





A new fan artwork imagines the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Marvel Zombie Universe, resuscitating the corpses of dead MCU characters.

A new work of fan art imagines theMarvel Cinematic Universeas the Marvel Zombie Universe, resuscitating the corpses of all deceased MCU characters. Through 23 films; from the years 2008Iron Man, the MCU has established and developed an impressive roster of heroes and villains. This list has spread to television with shows likeWandaVision,The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now,Loki. Each entry into each phase has become accompanied by stakes, and there have been causalities (deserved or not). Unlike the complaint about the lack of lasting deaths in comic book movies, which was exacerbated by things like Nick Fury’s.Captain America: Civil War, half of all life ceases to exist inAvengers: Infinity Warthen be reinstatedAvengers: Endgamesome characters actually seem to be gone for good. The most heartbreaking and prevalent example of this is that Tony Stark acquires the Infinity Stones, once again gushes out that I’m Iron Man, and stops Thanos and his forces from existence inAvengers: Endgame. Tonys’ sacrifice will continue to weigh heavily on the MCU for years to come. Peter Parker faces the legacy of his last mentors inSpider-Man: Far From Homeand even finds himself literally haunted by the corpse of Iron Mans, thanks to one of Mysterios’ illusions. Fortunately, Quentin Beck finally knew his demise. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Iron Mans’ MCU Death Reflects The Rise Of The Dark Knight Artist Patrick brown recently shared artwork paying tribute to everyone who died in the MCU. Instead of your typical in memoriam approach, the piece depicts all of the deceased, from Phil Coulson, Black Widow, and Iron Man to Iron Monger and Thanos, as zombies. Browns post explains that he’s been a fan of the Marvel movies from the start and has done his best to include all notable character deaths, evenThe ant Mans Ant-thony. Check it out below: Brown is to be commended for the level of detail included in his piece. Not only does it seem to accurately position the death from the most memorable to the least, but it even includes Easter eggs likeWandaVisions Sparky Coming From The Tomb, Agent Coulsons Bloody Captain America Trading CardThe Avengers, and Loki is still stifled by the sacred Thanos timeline. The latter is an example of the impermanence of death in the MCU; while the Loki, who made amends with his brotherThor: Ragnarok,maybe gone, disney + sLokiwill follow another chronological version of the character around 2012. Other examples of this are the deaths of Vision and Gamoras inAvengers: Infinity WarStar-Lords long term booty appeal maybe more, but the deadliest woman in the galaxy remains. Browns MZU may take a long time toWonders what if?Disney + animated series. The series will feature several MCU stars reprising their roles as voice actors playing alternate versions of their characters. Confirmed storylines include Peggy Carter as Britains Captain America and Black Panther’s alter-ego TChalla asguardians of the galaxys Star-Lord. A recent trailer for the series saw the Winter Soldier take on a zombified Captain America. A limited series of comics titledMarvel zombiesexists, and it looks like Disney + animation will explore that universe. That said, the public will continue to invest inMCUcharacters no matter if they are alive, dead, revived or come back on the line. More: MCU Theory: Loki Gets More Evil (Because He’s Shown Death From Infinity War) Source: Patrick brown Army of the Dead is expected to be one of Netflix’s greatest movies

About the Author Josh Plainse

(231 published articles)

Josh Plainse is an author, journalist, avid reader, film and television fanatic based in Wisconsin. After earning a BA in English from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, he embarked on a career as a freelance writer, providing content for a number of different websites including Bookstr.com, Mandatory.com and Comingsoon. .net. Josh works for Screen Rant covering the latest in entertainment news while pursuing the endless dream of becoming an established novelist and screenwriter. Josh would credit characters like Goku, Han Solo, Simba, and Maximus Decimus Meridius not only for teaching him to be a man, but also instilling an affinity for storytelling in him. It is this relentless obsession that drove him to seek opportunities that inform, entertain and inspire others. Beyond that, he occasionally enjoys Spotted Cow (kudos to New Glarus Brewing Company), doing push-ups, and wearing denim jackets on Tatooine. Contact Josh directly: plainse (at) gmail (dot) com. More from Josh Plainse







