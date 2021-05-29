A must for horror movie fans

As promised, we have SPIRAL !!! It’s no secret that I’m a huge horror fan. I watched the entire Saw series and reviewed the original before this movie.

Director Bousman had already worked on three previous Saw films (Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV) and the quality of these films ranged from high to poor. However, this is not necessarily a sequel. Think about the roots of a tree and how it branches out. It’s Spiral. As stated in “from the book of the saw”, there are links to the Jigsaw killer.

I was hoping this would bring new life to the franchise which hasn’t seen any new interpretations since 2017. An interesting note concerns our frontman Chris Rock. Rock had a meeting with the vice president of Lionsgate (the distributor) at a wedding and pitched his idea to the film. Would this entry fall flat or show some fresh new ideas? Would we see Cary Elwes ???

On the film.

We open with fireworks above. It is the weekend of July 4th and a carnival is taking place. We see a man in a fedora (not my brother) chasing a thief. They both venture into a manhole in a subway tunnel. We later learn that it is Detective Marv Boswick (Petronijevic) who is attacked by a man in a pig mask. Is it Jigsaw? We go dark and then we see Boswick in a death trap in the vein of previous Saw films.

His tongue is pinched and he’s hanging from a pipe on his way to a subway. A tape recorder is playing. He lied on the bar to keep innocent people away. He can either jump out of the box and rip his own tongue out, or die. He jumps at the last second but does not make it in time.

We then meet our protagonist Detective Zeke Banks (Rock) He is hated by the police. He is shown throughout the film in pieces that he turned into a dirty cop and the others are shying away from him now. Banks (Rock) becomes renegade as an undercover in order to stop the drug dealers. His blanket is toasted and his boss is FURIOUS. Chief Garza (Nichols) assigns him a partner. Rookie cop Schenk (Minghella) who was at the top of his class. Here the film falls into the

drawn a little cookie-cutter. The veteran cop doesn’t want a rookie partner. Complains about it but accepts it. Of course.

Banks (Rock) and Schenk (Minghella) both head to the subway tunnel to investigate the body. They begin to understand that he was not homeless. It was expected. From there it reminded me of a classic serial killer thriller. This killer was targeting dirty cops. Each death has a unique trap that I enjoyed, but the scenes in between left a lot to be desired. We learn more about Banks (Rock) and his father Marcus Banks (Jackson.) Marcus was the former chief of police and their relationship is very strained. Banks (Rock) mentions that they live in the same apartment complex but haven’t had dinner together in years.

The second half of the film picks things up with many pitfalls. We see Banks (Rock) start to get off balance in the face of this terror and I thought it was a nice deviation from his normal roles. We always get the jokes and gossip during conversations, but you can also see the horror and madness start to take over. Well done Chris Rock! With any Saw movie, or in Saw’s vein, you know there will be a lot of twists and turns. This is also the case here, and I will no longer reveal the plot.

Before the movies, I find myself trying to figure out the killer or the story before it happens. This is the one I couldn’t guess. I’m getting rusty I think. It doesn’t matter if you are a fan of the horror genre. WATCH THIS FILM! I would have liked a longer runtime and more fleshed out stories, but that doesn’t stop it from having a fun time. Be warned that the deaths are SERIOUS. It won’t ruin your popcorn! 4 out of 5 stars

The opinion of this writer is theirs and not the opinion of this journal