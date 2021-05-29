Mumbai: 5 beautiful Bandra houses owned by Bollywood celebrities





Bandra of Mumbai is famous for several reasons. From the green and quiet alleys that remind you of old world charm to the sumptuous skyscrapers where several Bollywood celebrities reside, there is so much to love about this neighborhood. If you’ve often wondered what the houses of Bandra were like, we take you inside some of the most beautifully designed celebrity-owned B Towns. Have a look. 1. Emblematic house of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Mannat Perhaps Bandra’s most recognizable landmark, Mannat, is home to one of India’s biggest celebrities SRK and Gauri. Not just a tourist spot, the area outside their home is always teeming with enthusiastic fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. Mannat opens to sea views, and inside, is filled with artifacts, handpicked furnishings, and a confluence of Italian, neoclassical and peppery Indian design styles. Gauri Khan, who runs his own design company, has painstakingly transformed Mannat into a fabulously organized house of personal style, elegance and maximalist grandeur, with the help of architect-designer Kaif Faquih. Photo courtesy: SUJIT JAISWAL / Getty Images 2. John Abraham’s House in Heaven Villa named in the sky John Abraham’s luxurious penthouse in Bandra West is in a residential complex where two apartments have been converted into a modern two-story apartment. Spanning 4000 square feet, it offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea through its floor-to-ceiling windows. The minimalist home is designed by John’s family business, Abraham John, and conceptualized by his brother Alan. The team used local wood and green building practices wherever possible, making this home an award-winning and surely envy-inducing space. Photo courtesy: Abraham John Architects 3. Lisa Ray’s Whimsical House A calming retreat in the middle of a manic city like Mumbai is not very common. But Lisa Ray stumbled across a large covered outdoor space in Bandra and decided to seal the deal and turn it into her sanctuary. She commissioned the design from interior designer-author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi after witnessing its aesthetic in her Goan home. I wanted a feeling of home for the apartment, as if it was an ancestral home that had been passed down. The house has a Wabi Sabi design style with warmth and personality. Custom-made furniture, décor pieces from Jaipur and Goa, artwork and planters make this home a relaxed space. Photo courtesy: Prashant Singh / Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi 4. Sidharth Malhotra’s Bachelor Pad A sleek bachelor apartment designed by Gauri Khan, Sidharth’s home showcases masculine elements, lavish furnishings, exquisite furnishings and more that blend seamlessly into his Bandra abode. Imbued with shades of black, brown and cream, the design also features floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize city and sea views. The actor has his pooch Oscar to keep him company in this stylish rug that has all the elements of a Bollywood star’s home closet, mirrored walls and a cozy space for some downtime. Photo courtesy: Instagram / Vogue India 5. The family nest of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan Another celebrity couple who have made Bandra their home are Kareena and Saif, who have a son Taimur and another baby on the way. The family resides in a tower in a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra, with another apartment in the same building which is used as Saif’s office and Taimur’s playground. Primarily decorated in dark tones, the pop of color is infused throughout Taimur’s toys and room. Saif and Kareena’s home is comfortable, understated, warm and inhabited, with a plethora of antiques, lamps, rugs, books and photos. Photo courtesy: Instagram

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos