Entertainment
‘The Wire’ actor accuses school employee of sexual abuse in 1992
An actor who appeared on HBO’s hit series The Wire accuses a Maryland college employee of repeated sexual abuse while teaching her as a child.
James Ransone, 41, who played Ziggy Sobotka in HBO’s gritty series on the streets of drug-ridden West Baltimore, posted a long email on Instagram last week that he emailed his suspected sex abuser in March.
Hi Tim, read the email. You may not remember me. My name is James Ransone, but you know me as PJ.
Ransone accused his former tutor, Timothy Rualo – who is now reportedly head of the social studies department at Sudbrook Magnet Middle School in Baltimore County – of repeatedly sexually abusing him at the actors’ childhood home in Phoenix, Maryland, over the course of six years. months in 1992.
Ransone said Rualo sodomized him and gave him a blowjob when he was supposed to help the youngster with math.
We did very little math, Ransone recalls. The strongest memory I have of the abuse was washing the blood and feces off my sheets after you left. I remember doing this when I was 12 because I was too ashamed to tell anyone.
The alleged abuse led to a life of shame and embarrassment for Ransone, who told Rualo that his actions led him to become an alcoholic and a heroin addict. After getting sober in 2006, Ransone said he was ready to face his past. He then reported the charges to Baltimore County Police in March 2020.
A detective then told Ransone in September that prosecutors had no interest in pursuing the case, according to his email.
The Baltimore County District Attorney’s Office ultimately did not file a complaint following the police investigation, the Baltimore Sun reported on Thursday.
Baltimore County State Attorney Scott Shellenberger told the newspaper his office refused to charge Rualo last year. The prosecutor said he discussed the child abuse charge only because Ransone disclosed the allegations publicly.
It is very difficult, even when you believe the victim, to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, Shellenberger said of the child abuse cases.
Ransone told The Sun he was contacted by Baltimore County Public Schools in October, saying he was asked if he had had a relationship with Rualo and why he had waited so long to disclose the charges. Maryland does not have a statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases, according to the report.
You do not understand how children compartmentalize themselves? Ransone told the newspaper while accusing school officials and police of failing to protect the children after denouncing Rualo.
The whole system allowed her to still be surrounded by children, Ransone said.
A spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools told The Post on Friday that Rualo remained employed by the district, where he had worked since 1992.
Spokesman Charles Herndon declined to say whether Rualo was on administrative leave, citing personnel policy. In general, however, any employee suspected of having committed misconduct can be placed on leave pending investigation, Herndon said.
The Rualos school principal, meanwhile, told parents in a May 17 message that appropriate and immediate action had been taken after learning about the allegations shared on social media, Herndon said.
The principal also assured parents and the school community that student safety is always the school’s top priority, Herndon wrote in an email.
A message left on Friday at a number given to Rualo was not immediately returned. Attempts to reach him Thursday by email, phone and a dozen addresses failed, the Baltimore Sun reported.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]