‘The Wire’ actor accuses school employee of sexual abuse in 1992

An actor who appeared on HBO’s hit series The Wire accuses a Maryland college employee of repeated sexual abuse while teaching her as a child.

James Ransone, 41, who played Ziggy Sobotka in HBO’s gritty series on the streets of drug-ridden West Baltimore, posted a long email on Instagram last week that he emailed his suspected sex abuser in March.

Hi Tim, read the email. You may not remember me. My name is James Ransone, but you know me as PJ.

Ransone accused his former tutor, Timothy Rualo – who is now reportedly head of the social studies department at Sudbrook Magnet Middle School in Baltimore County – of repeatedly sexually abusing him at the actors’ childhood home in Phoenix, Maryland, over the course of six years. months in 1992.

Ransone said Rualo sodomized him and gave him a blowjob when he was supposed to help the youngster with math.

Timothy Rualo Twitter

We did very little math, Ransone recalls. The strongest memory I have of the abuse was washing the blood and feces off my sheets after you left. I remember doing this when I was 12 because I was too ashamed to tell anyone.

The alleged abuse led to a life of shame and embarrassment for Ransone, who told Rualo that his actions led him to become an alcoholic and a heroin addict. After getting sober in 2006, Ransone said he was ready to face his past. He then reported the charges to Baltimore County Police in March 2020.

A detective then told Ransone in September that prosecutors had no interest in pursuing the case, according to his email.

The Baltimore County District Attorney’s Office ultimately did not file a complaint following the police investigation, the Baltimore Sun reported on Thursday.

Ransone’s email posted on his Instagram. Instagram

Baltimore County State Attorney Scott Shellenberger told the newspaper his office refused to charge Rualo last year. The prosecutor said he discussed the child abuse charge only because Ransone disclosed the allegations publicly.

It is very difficult, even when you believe the victim, to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, Shellenberger said of the child abuse cases.

Ransone told The Sun he was contacted by Baltimore County Public Schools in October, saying he was asked if he had had a relationship with Rualo and why he had waited so long to disclose the charges. Maryland does not have a statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases, according to the report.

You do not understand how children compartmentalize themselves? Ransone told the newspaper while accusing school officials and police of failing to protect the children after denouncing Rualo.

Sudbrook Middle School Educational Leadership Flowchart showing Tim Rualo as an active member of the Social Studies Department. BCPS

The whole system allowed her to still be surrounded by children, Ransone said.

A spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools told The Post on Friday that Rualo remained employed by the district, where he had worked since 1992.

Spokesman Charles Herndon declined to say whether Rualo was on administrative leave, citing personnel policy. In general, however, any employee suspected of having committed misconduct can be placed on leave pending investigation, Herndon said.

The Rualos school principal, meanwhile, told parents in a May 17 message that appropriate and immediate action had been taken after learning about the allegations shared on social media, Herndon said.

James Ransone accused school officials and police of failing to protect the children after denouncing Rualo. Age fotostock

The principal also assured parents and the school community that student safety is always the school’s top priority, Herndon wrote in an email.

A message left on Friday at a number given to Rualo was not immediately returned. Attempts to reach him Thursday by email, phone and a dozen addresses failed, the Baltimore Sun reported.